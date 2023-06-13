OzTAM CEO Doug Peiffer Steps Down After 12 Years

Following the successful rollout of VOZ, OzTAM CEO Doug Peiffer has informed the Board of his decision to step down.

Peiffer has led OzTAM for more than 12 years, progressively evolving the television ratings service to capture the changing ways in which Australians consume video – including online delivered broadcast content (BVOD) and Australia’s new all-screen, cross-platform Total TV database, VOZ.

OzTAM non-executive chairman, Mark Buckman, said: “Doug has led OzTAM through a period of transformation and significant change in which both technology and Australian media consumption patterns changed dramatically.

“OzTAM’s Board and I offer Doug our thanks and appreciation for his leadership and contribution and wish him every continued success in his career.”

Peiffer said: “I am incredibly proud of the evolution of OzTAM during my 12-plus years in the CEO role in what has been a turbulent and challenging period of transition for the media sector.

“Now, with the successful launch of VOZ, and more than 12 years with the company, the time is right for me to hand over the reins to new OzTAM leadership. I thank my team for their astonishingly hard work and support and look forward to seeing their many future accomplishments.”

Before joining OzTam Peiffer spent nearly 10 years at Network 10 where he had the role of general manager client integration strategy and research.

Buckman added that Peiffer’s last day will be 1 July 2023 and that the Board had begun a search for a new CEO. An update on the leadership of OzTAM will be made at that time.