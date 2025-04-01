Oz Happy Farm Attempts Australian World Record To Help Raise $3M For Animal Rehoming

In an aviation-first and World Record attempt, a 6,006 sqm banner will fly across Sydney’s skyline to raise $3M for Oz Happy Farm – domestic animal and rehoming sanctuary – and every Australian can be involved.

The banner, filled with photos of Aussies’ faces, pets, cars families, businesses, and messages, will be towed by a Bell 412 helicopter, flanked by eight more choppers, along the NSW coastline from Malabar to Bondi Beach and Sydney Harbour on World Records Day, 13 November.

“The world-first aerial marvel aims to smash the current record by 800sqm (larger than the average house!) and “is a chance for EVERY Australian across the country to make history while raising millions for animals in need. We’re flying the flag – literally – for Australia. Join us in this mission. Your name, pet, car, family, logo, message, you name it, can fly high on the world’s biggest aerial banner,” Helicopter Banner operations manager, Jake Junakovic said.

Everyone involved will receive a World Record certificate and be entered into the draw to win a seat in a helicopter and see the action up close on the day.

Modelled on Asha’s Farm Sanctuary in the US, the Oz Happy Farm team has earmarked its first site on the NSW South Coast between Eden and Narooma, offering on-site vet care, live-in staff and year-round events including stays, concerts and ‘Pups and Paths’ walks.

“Thousands of animals are in crisis. We can’t wait to bust shelter dogs out of death row and give all animals a second chance. This isn’t just about a World Record – it’s a nationwide movement to show the world what Australians can achieve when we come together,” Oz Happy Farm animal manager Bree Adams said.

“This World Record showcases the nation’s ingenuity that all Australians can be proud of,” Junakovic added.