“Oy Vey Merger”: Sir Martin Sorrell Slams IPG & Omnicom Merger

Sir Martin Sorrell, founder and former chief executive of WPP, has sharply criticised the merger between Omnicom and Interpublic, calling it “two companies huddling together when cold winds blow.”

Speaking at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sorrell warned that the merger could lead to as many as 10,000 job cuts and referred to it as the “oy vey merger,” a Yiddish expression of dismay.

Sorrell questioned the motivations behind the merger, suggesting that it might be driven by Omnicom CEO John Wren’s desire to secure a dominant leadership position in the industry. He further pointed out that Interpublic CEO Philippe Krakowsky was facing structural industry challenges, including client shifts between agencies and staff movement for higher pay, both contributing to market instability.

Sorrell elaborated on the current landscape, indicating that traditional agencies are struggling to retain long-term clients due to the shifting demands and rising costs of talent acquisition in the industry.

Beyond the merger, Sorrell highlighted broader challenges in the advertising industry, citing the dominance of Google, Meta, Amazon, and TikTok. These platforms collectively accounted for half of the global ad spend, totaling $1tn (£0.8trn) in 2024, according to WARC.

He noted that such market concentration makes it increasingly difficult for traditional agencies to remain competitive. Sorrell also pointed out that WARC’s Q4 2024 report estimated that 22.1% of ad spend outside China was directed towards Google, with $197.7bn (£162.4bn) invested in search advertising alone, further emphasising the challenge for smaller agencies to gain a foothold.

‘The role of a CMO has got easier’

Sorrell argued that the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) role has become easier, as ad strategies focus heavily on a few dominant platforms. He cited a conversation with a top CMO who agreed, but noted the biggest challenge is driving organisational change, especially with the rise of AI technologies.

He shared an example where a European brand restructured its leadership to overcome resistance to AI. After a key executive opposed AI adoption, the company shifted reporting lines, so 30 country-level CMOs reported directly to a Europe-level CMO, facilitating smoother AI integration.

Sorrell, who also serves as the co-founder of S4 Capital, which owns the digital content production company Monks, underscored the importance of adopting AI and making personnel adjustments to reduce organisational resistance. He emphasised that embracing technological advancements and restructuring leadership hierarchies were essential steps for agencies to remain competitive in an industry dominated by digital giants.

The criticism of the Omnicom-Interpublic merger, along with his insights on market concentration and technological shifts, reaffirm Sorrell’s longstanding focus on structural challenges within the advertising sector.