MARS United Commerce Unveils Fourth Retail Media Report Card As ANZ Industry Nears Maturity Amid Rapid Innovation

Mars United Commerce, part of Publicis Groupe, has released the fourth edition of the ANZ Retail Media Report Card, benchmarking the evolving capabilities of retail media networks in Australia and New Zealand.

The report evaluates new entrants including Uber Advertising, Adore Beauty Media and AVC Experience Plus—alongside established networks such as Cartology, Market Media, Amazon Ads and Coles 360. Covering over 80 capabilities, it provides brands and agencies with an independent overview of targeting, innovation, measurement and media opportunities.

Since its launch in late 2023, the bi-annual report has become a vital resource for brands navigating the fast-changing retail media landscape, offering clear insights to inform strategic planning and investment decisions.

Featuring 17 newly added capabilities—including brand stores, audience-level targeting, and IAB Measurement Compliance—this edition continues Mars United Commerce’s commitment to guiding brands through the complexities of this fast-growing sector.

“The speed of technological advancement in retail media is transforming how brands engage shoppers,” said Kelly Wearmouth, newly appointed managing director ANZ at Mars United Commerce. “This edition underscores the significant strides in data-driven targeting, automated solutions, and cross-channel integrations. We acknowledge that the measurement journey is still ongoing to make retail media more precise and accountable.”

The new report reflects an industry reaching maturity, with retail media networks delivering increasingly sophisticated tools with new measurement and performance tracking solutions. Driven by advertiser demand for greater clarity and effectiveness, networks are implementing advanced features such as self-service platforms, real-time analytics and rich content options.

“Retail media in ANZ is swiftly maturing beyond foundational performance-based capabilities, to now delivering targeted, brand-building opportunities,” said Cameron Porter, Mars United Commerce’s planning director ANZ and IAB Retail Media Council member.

“Our report tracks this evolution—highlighting very tangible reporting progress while identifying opportunities for networks to strengthen ROI transparency and alignment with IAB measurement principles to better meet advertiser expectations.”

“This public report card offers a glimpse into the depth of work we undertake with clients,” said Wearmouth. “Benchmarking is still evolving in ANZ, so our report helps brands start building a clearer understanding of the market dynamics shaping retail media today.”

Mars United Commerce is globally recognised for its leadership in retail media strategy, shopper marketing and experiential activations. With offices in markets including the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand, the company delivers connected commerce solutions to propel their clients’ brands across all commerce environments.