Ovolo Hotels Partners With Nodal To Tap AI-Powered Hotel Digital Marketing Strategies

Ovolo Hotels, boutique hotel collection, has partnered with Nodal, a provider of AI-powered digital marketing solutions.

This collaboration aims to harness the power of artificial intelligence to elevate Ovolo’s marketing efforts and drive results.

Nodal utilises advanced data analytics and machine learning algorithms for AI optimisation, crafting targeted campaigns.

As part of the engagement, Nodal will be rolling out ‘Connect’, their proprietary AI platform, to centralise all the disparate marketing, CRM and property management platforms into one customised interface. The stakeholders within Ovolo will have their own personalised AI chatbot that uncovers market insights, brand monitoring and end-to-end performance reporting tailored to their needs.

“We are excited to partner with Ovolo Hotels, a brand that embodies creativity and a fresh perspective in the hospitality and tourism sector,” said Tim Durgan, founder of Nodal.

“Our AI-powered solutions will empower Ovolo to not only enhance its marketing efforts but also to create personalised experiences that resonate with their guests. Together, we will redefine what it means to connect with travellers in today’s digital age,” co-founder, Nodal Daniel Gibson added.

“At Ovolo, we pride ourselves on being a challenger brand that constantly seeks to innovate and elevate. Collaborating with Nodal is a world first and we are confident that we will unlock new opportunities for growth and engagement, ensuring that our marketing strategies are as dynamic and unique as our hotels, whilst also ensuring our internal communication and reporting is robust,” Stephen Howard, group director of marketing of Ovolo Hotels said.