Outside Adland: Is Cycling The New Golf?

In the first of a new series on B&T, we take a look into the lives of adlanders away from work. First up, it’s Ben Farnsworth, strategic partnerships partner at Bench Media, who helps others train for triathlons.

A few years ago, I took a break from the industry to establish a coaching business focussing on training triathlon, cycling and running devotees…at the time the career change was really the culmination of my love of fitness and triathlon and ironman events coupled with a need to do something different.

So, my “Outside Adland” journey is more about taking a mid-career break from the advertising world than a prelude to it.

It began when the realisation hit that I needed to shed some weight and regain my fitness after one too many indulgent lunches. At the time, I’d spent more than 15years immersed in media in Sydney and London and during yet another client lunch after a heavy Thursday night, a major agency client and I made a spontaneous decision to sign up for an Ironman. It was a daunting challenge: I wasn’t a swimmer, didn’t own a bike, and could barely run a mile, although to be fair I had been a keen runner in my school days.

Nevertheless, my client and I gave ourselves 18 months to prepare, and in July 2013, we completed Ironman Switzerland.

From there, my ambitions escalated. I went on to complete over 20 half Ironman and Ironman races; competed against professional cyclists in Asia; ran ultra marathons; and even tackled the Marathon des Sables, a gruelling 250 km race through the Sahara Desert known as the toughest foot race on Earth.

Initially, I worked closely with a triathlon coach and later a cycling coach, always delving into the theory behind my training sessions, which became the foundation for developing a stronger and faster version of myself. This journey led me back to education, where I pursued certifications from British Cycling and Ironman enabling me to coach myself – and others – effectively and strive to excel as an athlete.

While living in Singapore, alongside setting up Encore Digital and MIQ in the region, I coached part time for the country’s largest endurance sports company. Balancing this with my media career, I coached up to 50 or 60 athletes in group sessions, overseeing their cycling and running programs.

Just before Covid-19 hit, I decided to take a break from the corporate world and establish my own coaching business focused on triathlon, cycling, and running. I trained up to 30 athletes globally, crafting detailed training plans tailored for busy corporate professionals like myself, juggling demanding 9-to-5 roles with family commitments.

When my family relocated to Sydney last year, I chose to return to Adland, leveraging the skills and knowledge gained over the past four years. Time management, honed during my coaching career, became a crucial asset in balancing diverse priorities—skills easily transferable to the agency world, especially in independent agencies like Bench Media where no two days are the same.

In my sales role, I’ve found parallels with goal setting in athletics. Just as in training for a race, setting long-term goals and consistently working towards them is essential in sales, particularly when navigating new industries, or like myself, a new market.

With clients I often have conversations around cycling, running and cross fit as I truly believe that some of the best professional and personal relationships are built while exercising. I always take my bike on interstate trips and will try to run or ride with clients rather than sit in their office.

As they say, cycling is the new golf!