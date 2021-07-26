Outbrain Goes Public, Making Nasdaq Debut
Outbrain Inc. has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of US$20.00 per share.
The gross proceeds to Outbrain from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $160 million.
The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 23, 2021 under the symbol “OB.” The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock from Outbrain at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Citigroup, Jefferies, Barclays, and Evercore ISI are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. JMP Securities, Needham & Company and LUMA Securities are acting as co-managers.
A registration statement relating to the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 22, 2021.
