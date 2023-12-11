Outback Steakhouse Launches Bone-Chilling Christmas Ad

Outback Steakhouse — the Aussie-themed American eatery with a handful of Antipodean outposts — has launched a truly terrifying Christmas ad.

Starring “Koala on the Walla” riffing on the “Elf on the shelf” meme, the near 90-second spot features a slightly overly shrill children’s choir and a voiceover from the Koala in an almost passable Australian accent.

The campaign was developed by US-based agency Mischief and celebrates “Steakmas” a “long-standing Australian holiday,” apparently. It was directed by Pete Marquis of Strike Anywhere Films.

The spot also supports a new holiday menu and Outback Steakhouse’s giveaway of 1,000 koala toys.

This ad is hardly a classic and certainly won’t make B&T’s forthcoming list of the best Christmas ads. But, it is fun and different, which has to count for something — right?