Out Of Home Industry Reports Record Growth In Q3

    The Out of Home (OOH) industry has today announced an increase of 14.6 per cent net media revenue for Q3 2023, reporting $283.3 million, up from $247.2 million for the same quarter in 2022.

    Digital OOH (DOOH) revenue accounts for 68.5 per cent of total net media revenue year-to-date, an increase over the recorded 57.9 per cent for the same period last year. Year-to-date net media revenue has increased 12.8 per cent from the same time in 2022 and is $826.9 million.

    OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre said, “Our channel is reaping the benefits of being the only remaining broadcast media as audiences continue to fragment. With 82 per cent of people leaving home each day, Out of Home is where advertisers are guaranteed to find their audience. As we continue to innovate and move toward providing more granular data, we’ll see the channel become even more nimble and targeted.”

    In 2024 MOVE will launch its new world-first audience measurement system, providing data for over 100,000 signs nationwide, including regional. The platform is being built using mobility data from one of the largest surveys ever undertaken in Australia, by MOVE and Ipsos Australia.




