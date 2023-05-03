Out Of Home Industry Celebrates Talent At The Annual OMA Awards

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) held its annual Industry Awards ceremony last night at the Crown Sydney.

The event was preceded earlier in the day by the OMA’s inaugural member-only conference, which was followed by the official proceedings of the Annual General Meeting.

The OMA Awards highlight the achievements of industry professionals who have worked tirelessly to push the boundaries of Out of Home (OOH) advertising, and recognise the dedication and talent of individuals who continue to elevate the industry with their innovative ideas and contributions.

This year, a record 80 nominations were received, a testament to the level of talent and the OMA’s growing membership base, which represents almost 100 per cent of OOH companies in Australia.

Newly appointed OMA CEO, Elizabeth McIntyre, said: “The OMA Conference and Awards are an exceptional opportunity to showcase all that the OMA and its members are working toward and achieving. Since joining, I’ve been impressed by the unity of the industry and the dedication to grow the OOH channel as a whole.”

“The Awards not only celebrate hard work and creativity but also reflect the innovation and vibrancy of this dynamic sector. Congratulations to all the winners and I look forward to seeing the continued evolution of Out of Home under their leadership,” McIntyre concluded.

Finalists and winners were chosen by judges: Collin Willshire, managing director, Prime Signs, Charles Parry-Okeden, independent chair of the OMA and MOVE; Kirsty Dollisson, managing director, TorchMedia; Nigel Spicer, managing director, Cactus Imaging; and Richard Silverton, CEO, Tonic Media.

The winners across 13 categories and Hall of Fame inductees are as follows:

Emerging Leader Award sponsored by Big Screen Video

John Cochrane – Val Morgan Outdoor

Highly Commended – Michael Tobin, Tonic Media Network

Excellence in Innovation Award

Cristina Smart – JCDecaux

Outstanding Service Award

NSW I Tara Coverdale – oOh!media

QLD I Peter Reynolds – oOh!media

VIC I Sara Lappage – QMS

SA I Nathan Robertson – oOh!media

WA | Jessie MacKinnon – oOh!media

Rising Star Award

NSW I Joint Winners: Claire Allison – QMS & Jacqueline Ingram – oOh!media

QLD I Courtney Johnson – QMS

QLD | Highly Commended Jesse McIntyre, Australian Outdoor Sign Company

VIC I Luke Course – Gawk Outdoor

WA I Alycia Diggle – JCDecaux

Ben Walker National Rising Star Award

Luke Course – Gawk Outdoor

OMA Industry Award

Blair Robertson | Daktronics

Hall of Fame

Ian Woods (post-humous)

Pierce Cody