Orchard & Clems Launch “Discover Tasmania” App For Tourism Tasmania

Tourism Tasmania has unveiled “Discover Tasmania”, a ground-breaking mobile app designed to enhance the on-ground experience of travellers in Tasmania.

Utilising innovative BlueDot technology, the app empowers users to customise their own unique Tasmanian experience. As the first-of-its-kind in Tasmania, the App marks a major milestone in the evolution of digital tourism.

With real-time, location specific notifications on insider tips and recommendations, an itinerary builder and interactive maps, the mobile app provides users with an enriched travel experience and the ability to curate their own personalised Tasmanian holiday. It also provides convenience with key features available offline.

Orchard was appointed Tourism Tasmania’s digital marketing technology agency in 2022, working with Tourism Tasmania to deliver a more connected and efficient digital experience for visitors.

Experience design was led by Clemenger BBDO, Tourism Tasmania’s digital creative agency since 2019, as the next phase of Tourism Tasmania’s digital transformation following the launch of the Discover Tasmania website last year.

Wai Kwok, CEO – Orchard, said: “We are thrilled to work with Tourism Tasmania to develop an app that will help facilitate and enhance the visitor experience. The Discover Tasmania App will help bridge the gap between digital connection and Tasmania’s products and experiences, delivering a seamless connected experience that Tasmanian travellers will remember.”

Dani Basil, CEO – Clemenger BBDO, said: “This has been a truly collaborative project with Tourism Tasmania, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the vision for the Discover Tasmania App come to life. The digital experience reflects the beauty and brilliance of Tasmania as a destination and we encourage everyone to visit as often as possible.”

Says Sarah Clark, CEO at Tourism Tasmania: “Research shows that travellers increasingly expect to have a holiday experience that is supported by digital utility and personalisation to curate their trip. We want the Discover Tasmania App to become the ultimate travel companion, helping visitors explore the breadth of tourism offerings available throughout Tasmania.”

“Discover Tasmania” is available to download on the App Store now.