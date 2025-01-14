Orange Line Wins Media Account For Australian Institute Of Personal Trainers & Foundation Education

Advertising

Independent digital marketing agency, Orange Line, has been named the digital marketing partner for The Australian Institute of Personal Trainers (AIPT) and Foundation Education.

Orange Line will manage paid media, SEO, CRO, content and data & analytics for both brands to drive growth and enhance digital performance.

AIPT specialises in personal training and nutrition programs, while Foundational Education provides flexible online courses spanning a variety of industries, including health, business and professional development.

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity for us to bring our digital expertise to two brands that play a pivotal role in shaping Australia’s health and fitness industries through education. Our remarkable growth over the past 12 months is a direct result of our talented team, our specialised expertise and our commitment to solving complex problems for both local and global clients,” David Einstein, co-founder, Orange Line, said.

This announcement follows recent partnerships with Abano Healthcare, Skyscanner and Fantastic Furniture.

Work has already commenced.

