Orange Line Recruits Former Ogilvy London Leader Brian Collins As Head Of Growth

Consulting-led digital marketing agency Orange Line has appointed Brian Collins to the role of head of growth to lead the global expansion of its innovative product offerings, with a strong focus on scaling in the United States.

Bringing 14 years’ experience in digital strategy and growth marketing, Collins excels in securing global accounts, scaling teams and driving revenue. Reporting to general manager Aishling Farrell, his role will focus on identifying growth opportunities, building new business and enhancing Orange Line’s presence across international markets.

“I’m thrilled to join Orange Line at such a pivotal moment in its journey. I was blown away by the agency’s exceptional product suite, and their proven execution capabilities set the agency apart in the digital marketing space,” said newly appointed head of growth Brian Collins.

“I’m excited to strengthen our leadership in the Australian market while establishing a robust footprint in the U.S.”

Prior to moving to Australia, Collins was head of UK digital for Ogilvy in London, where he worked with brands including Mattel (across EMEA), Vodafone, Nokia, Bacardi and British Airways. Collins previously held other senior leadership roles at ContentCal (acquired by Adobe) and Strong Roots (acquired by McCains). Since moving to Australia, Collins has worked on iconic brands like Oroton, Eckersley’s Arts & Crafts, and Charter Hall.

“We are delighted to have Brian on board. His extensive experience in scaling businesses and passion for innovative growth strategies aligns perfectly with our vision. Brian will play a critical role in enhancing our capabilities and accelerating our expansion into new markets,” said David Klein, co-founder of Orange Line.

Collins appointment comes as Orange Line builds on its recent successes, including major client wins such as Abano Healthcare, Fantastic Furniture and Skyscanner.

Orange Line specialises in delivering transformative growth solutions, across paid media, SEO, CRO, design, data analytics and communications. The new hire reinforces the agency’s commitment to investing in top-tier talent to fuel its ambitious growth trajectory and deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients.

Collins appointment is effective immediately.