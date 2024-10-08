Orange Line Makes Raft Of New Hires Following Client Wins

Orange Line has expanded its team with eight new hires and several promotions across media, communications, and SEO.

The news follows the addition of several clients to its roster, including Fantastic Furniture, Skyscanner, and Jackson Hole.

Marie Taupiac has joined as SEO director, responsible for developing and executing SEO strategies to meet client objectives and drive business growth. She will also manage client relationships, including Skyscanner and TileCloud, and lead and mentor a team of SEO professionals.

Taupiac brings both international and local experience to Orange Line, having held senior positions at dentsu across ANZ. Most recently, she was digital experience director at dentsu New Zealand, specialising in SEO, CRO, and optimising user journeys. Prior to that, she covered in-house roles in Spain and France working across the media, legal, and telecommunications sectors.

“I’m truly impressed by the high calibre of work the agency delivers and the dedication the team shows to achieving client success. Orange Line’s commitment to cutting through the noise and focusing on what drives real growth for clients is refreshing and I’m excited to be part of a team that prioritises impact and results,” said Taupiac.

Dani Maynard has joined as communications lead, responsible for crafting and executing communication strategies for both the agency and its diverse client roster. Dani was previously with global technology company, WiseTech Global, where she led external communications, social media, and employer branding initiatives.

“I’m thrilled to join Orange Line during such an exciting growth phase. I’m eager to bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the table, and to contribute to the innovative and dynamic environment that Orange Line is renowned for,” said Maynard.

In recent months the agency has also welcomed Rinka Owen in the role of senior SEO executive, Tess Botham-Barnes as outreach coordinator, and promoted Veronika Warren to head of SEO and Annie Shao to senior communications manager.

The media team has also expanded with the appointments of Suruchi Sehgal to the role of paid media manager, David Fechney and Angus Crawford as paid media executives, and Victoria Lee as paid media coordinator.

“Our recent hires and promotions reflect the momentum we’ve built as an agency. As our portfolio of clients continues to expand, so does our need for exceptional talent. We’re incredibly proud of the team we’ve assembled—their expertise, creativity, and dedication will drive our success and the success of our clients. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible for our clients,” said David Klein, co-founder of Orange Line.

All appointments and promotions are effective immediately.