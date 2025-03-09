AdvertisingNewsletter

Orange Line Announces Slew Of Strategic Promotions

(Back row, left to right): Kenneth Ridwan, Gavin Chew, Cybele Brown, Brian Collins, Alberto Sanchez, Terry Tsen, Oliver Meng, Olivia Mason and Michelle Tsai (Front row, left to right): Jessy Zhang, Rohini Manohar, Ana Reyes, Michelle Tam, Tess Botham-Barnes

Independent digital marketing consultancy Orange Line has announced a series of promotions and new hires, reinforcing its leadership team and expanding capabilities to support ongoing growth.

Leading the promotions, Aishling Farrell has been promoted to executive general manager, recognising more than seven years with the agency and her instrumental role in spearheading key accounts and shaping the agency’s strategic direction.

“I’m incredibly proud to see Orange Line entering this next stage of growth with a leadership team built primarily from within,” Farrell said. “It’s exciting to expand our team to accommodate new opportunities while maintaining the strong culture and expertise that have driven our success.”

Gavin Chew takes on the newly created role of general manager, operations, a pivotal leadership role reflecting the agency’s rapid expansion. Previously head of media, Chew’s 7-year tenure at Orange Line sets him up to streamline operations, drive efficiencies and ensure the team has the tools and support to continue delivering exceptional client growth.

“I’m incredibly passionate about the culture we’ve built at Orange Line, and I’m excited to focus on strengthening our operational framework and empowering our team to do their best work,” said Chew.

Previously paid media senior director, Alberto Sanchez steps into the role of head of media, leading a team of more than 20 paid media specialists managing key accounts including Fantastic Furniture and Abano Healthcare. The paid media team has also expanded with a series of strategic promotions and new hires, further strengthening its expertise and capacity to drive performance across key client accounts.

Orange Line has also strengthened its teams across Data & Analytics, Paid Media, Communications and Operations with a series of 6 new hires and 5 promotions, enhancing the agency’s capability to deliver deep insights, drive strategic decision-making, and support the agency’s continued growth.

The new lineup across the agency follows the recent appointment of Brian Collins who joined as Head of Growth, bringing a wealth of experience in digital strategy, business development and performance marketing.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our new team members and celebrate these well-deserved promotions. Orange Line’s strength has always been our people, and these appointments reflect our dedication to fostering expertise, innovation and leadership as we continue to drive exceptional results for our clients,” said David Einstein, co-founder of Orange Line.

