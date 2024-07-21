OPINION: Why The Approach To Mentoring Needs A Rethink

OMG/PHD’s Amy Rakowski may not have taken the traditional route into media, starting off first in the music industry, but she knows all too well the importance of having someone to help guide you along the way. Now, as we face a changing media cohort and new ways of working, Rakowski says there’s never been a better time to rethink mentoring and create new programs that aren’t the same old generic four-chord song.

Since 2020, the media industry has undergone a profound transformation. COVID-19 has reshaped how we work, altered client expectations, and increased workloads. This shift has not only compelled us to work harder and longer to meet the new demands but has also heightened stress levels and brought mental health concerns to the forefront.

Remote and hybrid work environments have also introduced new challenges, such as increased feelings of loneliness and isolation, especially in an industry that traditionally thrives on in-person interactions and networking. The growing preference among Gen Z and some millennials for digital interactions over face-to-face meetings further complicates efforts to maintain strong relationships and inclusivity.

Despite these challenges, the industry has taken greater responsibility in supporting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives and fostering a culture of empathy and mental health awareness. Employees now feel more comfortable speaking up about their struggles and taking necessary time off. This cultural shift underscores the importance of creating supportive environments where employees can thrive both personally and professionally.

Our main focus as an industry

As a team lead, my top priority is reigniting everyone’s eagerness to learn and excitement for the media industry, whilst respecting and supporting their preferred ways of working – a lack of in-person time can make organising events and encouraging interaction in meetings harder.

Additionally, motivating my team to engage in training and development activities on top of their heavy weekly workloads and constant pressure is challenging, and I believe it now requires a shift in how we design these programs. We need to make them more flexible and accessible, fitting seamlessly into our employees’ schedules without adding undue stress.

It’s encouraging to see from the most recent MFA data, as of September 2023, that there are positive trends in the media agency sector post-COVID. Talent turnover has significantly decreased, with regrettable losses dropping to 26 per cent from 32.6 per cent the previous year, and industry exits falling to 13.1 per cent from 17.3 per cent.

These improvements bring media agencies closer to the MFA’s goal of reducing annual attrition to 11 per cent by 2025, in line with the industry’s mission to foster pride and resilience, as outlined in the “We Are The Changers” initiative launched in 2022.

We must recognise that the post-pandemic landscape has brought about a significant cultural shift, and it is our responsibility as agencies to continue supporting those statistics and ensuring that advertising remains a desirable and sustainable career choice. By adapting to these changes and making conscious efforts to foster connections and support our employees, I believe we can navigate this new era successfully and maintain the vibrancy and attractiveness of our industry.

My journey and passion for mentoring

My path to a career in advertising has been far from linear. I began as a freelance recording engineer in the London music scene while juggling PA and office managerial roles before transitioning into media and relocating to Sydney. It’s been quite a journey, and I owe much of my success to the mentors who guided and supported me through these significant life changes.

I’ve been fortunate to meet many individuals who have left a lasting imprint on my personal and professional growth. This support has fuelled my passion for providing similar guidance and experiences to those navigating their own careers in the media industry.

In this new era, I believe mentorship plays an even more crucial role. With less in-person support and higher demands, juniors need opportunities to learn from industry experts.

Studies consistently show mentorship programs benefit individuals by offering guidance and advice to navigate industry complexities, networking opportunities, confidence-building, and teaching essential skills like communication, leadership, problem-solving, offering feedback and goal-setting assistance. These programs have been seen to increase engagement and satisfaction, leading to higher retention rates and a stronger sense of value within the organisation.

Recognising these benefits, I launched a mentorship program at PHD with Phillippa Moig, Group Business Director, to support our employees in this new work paradigm. The program’s key feature is its flexibility: we offer quarterly one-off sessions with different mentors, avoiding long-term commitments and making it easier for employees to participate without feeling overwhelmed.

This approach allows juniors to connect with multiple senior staff members, even remotely, enhancing their visibility and career progress. Adapting mentorship to fit the new way of working has led to higher participation rates and more enthusiastic engagement from our staff.

While the mentorship program at PHD is a valuable tool, the broader lesson is the need to adapt our practices to the current climate. By embracing flexible, inclusive, and empathetic approaches to management and employee support, we not only enhance the well-being of our staff but also ensure that the advertising industry remains vibrant and attractive for future generations. It’s about finding new ways to connect, support, and grow together in an ever-changing world.

Amy Rakowski is activation director of OMG Digital at PHD