Openpay Launches Into OpenMay 2022 With Announcement Of New Head Of Marketing

Openpay Launches Into OpenMay 2022 With Announcement Of New Head Of Marketing
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Leading payments fintech Openpay (ASX: OPY) has launched its annual OpenMay campaign, spanning across digital OOH, paid social and owned channels in collaboration with agency partners Ryval and Keep Left.

This year’s campaign centres on consumers celebrating paying their way and on their own terms with Openpay’s flexible plans and payments. Customers can expect to enjoy a-May-zing deals all month long from some of Australia’s largest brands and receive exclusive discount codes across Retail, Home, Auto and Health.

This year’s OpenMay campaign is led by newly appointed ANZ head of marketing, Kathryn Grant, who recently joined the business from international payment solutions provider, WEX.

“We are excited to bring OpenMay to market again as we know consumers are always looking to shop smarter, save money, and better manage their finances. We’ve got more partners offering more discounts this year so coupled with Openpay’s longer payment plans, this should see customers extracting greater value from their purchases. It’s about consumers getting what they want at the best price, with the greatest flexibility over how they spread the cost,” said Grant.

“The 2022 OpenMay event is shaping up to be our best ever. With exciting offers and discounts across our diverse range of merchants, there really is something for everyone.”

Openpay’s Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) financing solution extends beyond the traditional “pay-in-four” model by facilitating plans up to $20,000 in value with payback terms of up to 24-months. This “BNPL 2.0” product lends itself to bigger ticket home improvement, automotive or even health purchases, as well as more traditional, smaller retail purchases over shorter payment terms.

Held annually, OpenMay puts the spotlight on Openpay’s merchant partners who offer substantial discounts on their goods and services during the event period.

Last OpenMay, through an integrated digital campaign, Openpay achieved Total Transaction Value (TTV) growth and new customer sign ups. In total, last year’s campaign reached over 5 million Australians and resulted in over 50,000 app downloads.

This year, OpenMay will return with over 50 participating merchants. Notable brand names include House, Nine West, Glue Store and Spotlight, who will offer exclusive discount codes ranging from 10% up to 60% off.

