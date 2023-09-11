oOh!’s Retail Media Arm reooh Makes Senior Hires To Drive Growth

oOh!media’s retail media business, reooh, has made two senior appointments to capitalise on the fast-growing retail media sector.

Experienced retail specialist Barry McGhee joins oOh! as general manager of reooh with Brad Morris working alongside McGee as product lead.

Retail media is one of the fastest growing media sectors and is predicted to hit $3 billion in Australia by 2025. Reooh makes it easier for retailers to launch custom digital Out of Home screen networks within in-store environments, driving incremental revenues for retailers and advertisers by influencing buying behaviour closer to the point of purchase.

L to R: Barry McGhee, Neil Ackland and Brad Morris

Reooh is a turnkey marketing solution that enables multi-platform media network activation with best-in-class support for asset procurement, operations, content management, data partnerships and customer experience, backed by oOh!.

Reporting to Neil Ackland, oOh!’s chief content, marketing and creative officer, McGhee has extensive experience in retail media and launched WPP’s Triad Retail Media in Australia. He was also managing director of Dynamic Yield, a marketing stack that personalises customer experiences in a retail context.

Morris joins reooh from media intelligence company Isentia and has a 20-year career in product management and marketing roles.

Ackland said: “Retail media is more complex than simply purchasing digital screens and switching them on. Barry’s expertise will assist retailers in identifying opportunities and positioning them for success in developing their own retail media businesses. We are already in active conversations with a number of retailers wanting to leverage oOh!’s deep understanding of building and monetising digital screen networks to drive new revenues and Barry and Brad will accelerate reooh’s growth.”

McGhee added: “Retail media is booming, and many retailers are recognising that in-store digital networks can drive significant new revenues to their bottom lines, while enhancing customer experiences at the point of purchase or interaction. I look forward to working with retailers across Australia and New Zealand on how they can access oOh!’s deep retail media knowledge in creating their own screen networks.”

An announcement on the first major retailer to partner with reooh will be made in coming weeks.

