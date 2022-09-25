oOh!media Wins City Of Adelaide Street Furniture Contract

oOh!media Wins City Of Adelaide Street Furniture Contract
oOh!media has won the City of Adelaide street furniture and advertising contract, striking a long-term agreement including provision of new dynamic digital communications screens to deliver critical community information.

As part of the winning tender, oOh! will manage the cleaning, maintenance and advertising services for 108 bus shelters and 20 digital screens across the South Australian capital. In addition, oOh! will invest significantly in digitising the precinct, converting existing assets and adding communication screens in new greenfield locations.

The new communications panels, located at key strategic locations within the CBD of Adelaide, will provide the council with the ability to connect and engage meaningfully with the community through dynamic, contextually relevant information and community messages, such as weather and community alerts, charity, and lifestyle content to make public spaces better for citizens and provide advertisers with new ways to reach a wider audience.

oOh!’s content strategy has been built around the city’s vision to be the world’s most liveable city and to capture the attention of Australia’s highest percentage of people who work and play in the CBD.

The addition of new digital screens also offers advertisers the ability to reach audiences on CBD streets where digital had previously not been available. The expanded oOh! street furniture network will deliver a 100 percent weekly reach in the City of Adelaide and lifts oOh!’s total network reach in the Adelaide market to 97 percent.

Cathy O’Connor, CEO, oOh! said: “For almost three decades we have worked in partnership with the City of Adelaide to ensure critical street furniture infrastructure is cleaned and maintained to make its public spaces better for the benefit of all. We welcome the opportunity to continue this productive relationship for many years to come.

“oOh! continues to reimagine the future of Out of Home and as part of this extended agreement will invest in expanding the digital network and launch innovative digital communications screens to provide a comprehensive content offering that delivers real utility across the city.”

oOh! currently manages cleaning, maintenance and advertising services for 17 councils in South Australia, with coverage across 85 per cent of metro Adelaide.

Michéle Pirozzi, national commercial director, oOh! added: “The combination of digital communications assets with engaging content unlocks the ability to communicate directly with residents and enhances the viewability of Out of Home. Also, leveraging oOh!’s national Out of Home advertising reach enables local businesses in South Australia to access a cost-effective portfolio of classic and digital assets that helps drive local economies.”

