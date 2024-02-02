Ooh Là Là! Etsy Goes All French For Super Bowl Spot

Online shopping platform Etsy dropped its Super Bowl ad early, releasing it in full overnight and with a noticeably French twist.

The 30-second spot shows off the platform’s new Gift Mode, which uses a combo of generative AI, human curation and machine learning to find the perfect present for someone on Etsy’s website.

The Super Bowl spot was created with Orchard, Etsy’s creative agency, and features American politicians debating what to send France in return for the Statue of Liberty. They decide on a cheeseboard, given the country’s love for the stuff.

“For the launch of Etsy’s new Gift Mode tech, we wanted to create something special for the big game,” says David Kolbusz, CCO of Orchard, ithe agency behind the spot. “We wrote a lot of showy scripts—some stunty, others littered with celebrities—but in the end, classic storytelling and a good joke won the day.”