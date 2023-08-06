oOh! Expands Content Partnership With AFL To Include AFLW

oOh!media has extended its partnership with the AFL for the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series, and in an Out-of-Home first, will feature the 2023 NAB AFLW Finals Series.

The one-year partnership extension will bring these events to millions of Australians across oOh!’s nationwide digital network, while enabling advertisers to integrate commercial messages into the dynamic sport content to make their brands unmissable.

As the exclusive Out-of-Home content partner, oOh! will deliver live scores, video highlights and match moments from the Toyota AFL Finals Series and NAB AFLW Finals Series.

oOh!’s chief content, marketing and creative officer, Neil Ackland said: “oOh! continues to invest in a digital first future and this agreement builds on our purpose to make public spaces better, while giving advertisers the opportunity to integrate their brands alongside premium sport content. We’re delighted to extend the partnership and our relationship with the AFL to deliver the latest scores and key highlights from the men’s and women’s footy finals to sports lovers in Out of Home environments.”

oOh! successfully trialled the broadcast of live scores and related sport content for the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series and this year’s Australian Open.

AFL executive general manager customer and commercial, Kylie Rogers added: “We welcome the opportunity to extend our collaboration with oOh! to not only bring the excitement of this year’s Toyota AFL Finals Series, but for the first time the NAB AFLW Finals Series, to more people than ever before. The response to the live scores trial we conducted last year was overwhelmingly positive and now we’re excited to expand on this in 2023 to ensure footy fans, outside the home, will not miss a moment of the action.”

The AFL and AFLW partnership extension is one of several long-term partners oOh! is working with to provide timely and contextually relevant content to Australians, with NewsCorp Australia mastheads news.com.au, The Australian and city lifestyle guide Broadsheet also signing on.