OMG’s Peter Horgan Signs Off After More Than Two Decades

Peter Horgan, who has led Omnicom Media Group (OMG) for more than 15 years, ends his career at the holding company today.

Horgs, as he is widely known, hands over the reins of OMG to Kristiaan Kroon in Australia and Nikki Grafton in New Zealand.

In a LinkedIn post, Horgan revealed that he would step into a consultancy role until September between moving onto his next chapter.

In total, Horgan spent 22 years as an Omnicom employee, helping grow the holding company into a dominant player in Australia for much of his tenure.

“It has been an incredible journey, growing OMG to be the jewel of the region, and doing so in a way we could all be proud of,” Horgan wrote.

“I have been CEO of brand or group for the last 15 years, and our success has been built on the efforts of talented and dedicated teams in Australia and NZ.

“So many memories, friendships, and thank you’s to all my OMG colleagues past and present, it has been a privilege.”

Horgan has not only led Omnicom, but has chaired the Media Federation of Australia for several years, recently handing the reins to his friend and former colleague Mark Coad.