OMG Partners With Foxtel Media To Redefine CTV Measurement

OMG today announced a new partnership with Foxtel Media to unlock the power of the viewing data captured through more than one million Foxtel set-top boxes installed in Australia.

OMG has embraced the opportunity to benefit from the new Kantar Media return path data service recently announced at the Foxtel Media Upfronts. The service will unlock the power of the viewing data captured through Foxtel set-top boxes installed in Australia – providing a granular understanding of Pay-TV consumption and subscriber behaviour. This understanding will be instrumental in the development of new audience measurement methodologies that enable trading on target segments, critically powered by an independent, world-leading research business.

Kristiaan Kroon, chief investment officer, Omnicom Media Group Australia commented: “We are very pleased to be partnering with Foxtel as they evolve their audience measurement with Kantar. The audience insights from 1 million set top boxes along with 3 million+ users of streaming products like BINGE and Kayo Sports will provide a new level of granular data for our clients. This complements our recent exclusive launch of the ADgile Catalyst product as OMG leads the market on advanced CTV analytics.”

“There is a clear need for these products as the Australian CTV market is becoming far more complex for advertisers accessing Foxtel, YouTube, TV Networks, SBS, Vevo, Netflix, LG, Samsung and soon Amazon Prime. Alternative audience measurement is inevitable and, in our view, complementary to established audience measurement through a composite approach that unlocks deeper insights and value for OMG clients.”

“Australia is heading down the same path America took a few years ago with multiple measurement products and alternative currencies driving innovation and opportunity. We will be using our US grown capability and experience to enable Australian use cases and frameworks, starting with Foxtel Group products and platforms, to give a clear market advantage to our clients in the rapidly evolving CTV universe,” he added.

The new service will roll out in 2024 providing quarter hour format for ingestion into agency systems and two years of comparison data back to January 2022.

Mark Frain, CEO, Foxtel Media said: “A robust and independently verified audience measurement system is a critical tenet of television advertising – and should bring together the best available data to maximise value and opportunity for clients. We are excited to be working with OMG, who are known innovators, to help drive this new opportunity. They were on the phone the day after the Upfronts!”

“We know the industry is open to and excited about change, as demonstrated by the many positive conversations we have had with clients and agencies since our Upfront announcements. The roll out of this Kantar Media measurement service on set top box viewing will help evolve how we trade inventory, powering us go beyond demographics and collaboratively align across total video segments.”

“You’ve got to acknowledge where this is heading, we’re on a journey to trade all of our inventory as impressions, giving customers exactly what they want, a common denominator across the video platforms that they spend on,” he added.