OMG Claims Top Spot In COMvergence Media Agency Billings & Market Share Report

2 Min Read
Peter Horgan, CEO, OMG ANZ.

OMG Australia has announced that it has topped the COMvergence Media Agency Billings and Market Share report for Australia. 

The company said that it attributes its success to having strong agencies across its entire group.

CHEP scored Australia’s only Gold at this year’s global Caples Awards, also picking up three silvers and a bronze.

Resolution Digital has seen “extremely strong growth” according to OMG, recently welcoming myPlates, El Jannah and the a2 Milk company onboard.

Hearts & Science “continues to deliver increasing breadth and depth of diversified skills and services”. This has been augmented following its merger with sister OMG agency Foundation in June. B&T exclusively revealed its refreshed leadership structure earlier this week.

PHD has recently won the McCain and AFL media accounts and retained important accounts including Singapore Airlines, Volkswagen, and ANZ.

OMD, meanwhile, has also topped the latest COMvergence Billings Rankings and Market Share report, with four client wins in 2023.

Peter Horgan, CEO, OMG ANZ, said, “The capability OMG has across its wealth of brands continues to cement our number one position in market. Sustaining this leadership position for four years is a testament to our focus on delivering the highest level of service and innovation for our clients, our market-leading Omni platform and of course, underpinned by the strength and diversity of our people.”

GroupM claimed the global top spot in COMvergence’s 2023 Media Agency Billings and Market Share Report.

