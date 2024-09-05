OMG Australia Appoints Chief Marketing Officer From Within

OMG Australia (OMG) has announced the appointment of Kim Hamilton to the newly created role of chief marketing officer.

Hamilton will lead a new marketing structure for the Group, bringing the experience of individual brand teams from across OMG together to form one elevated national marketing and business development community.

This new community will set the industry pace with a consolidated portfolio and growth strategy to further strengthen OMG’s profile, delivery for clients, and position as Australia’s leading media and specialist agency group.

Recently ranked the highest billing media agency group in Australia by both RECMA and COMvergence for the fifth consecutive year, OMG has continued its stronghold with a string of client retentions including Singapore Airlines, ANZ Bank, Virgin Australia and HSBC, and new business success including Amart, AFL, McCain and myPlates.

“With a sustainable growth agenda and pipeline spanning AI enablement within our Omni marketing orchestration platform to eCommerce acceleration with the global acquisition of Flywheel, the consolidation of our marketing and business development expertise was a critical next step for OMG. Highly respected by our people and clients, Kim brings together a dynamic combination of brand marketing and agency experience, positioning her as the ideal leader to drive this elevated function for OMG. I look forward to working closely with Kim as we enter this exciting new phase,” said Peter Horgan, CEO of OMG ANZ.

Hamilton, with 10 years’ prior experience in brand marketing roles across Westpac and Optus, joined OMD Sydney, Australia’s largest media agency operation, in 2013. Initially leading the Performance Group, she was promoted to the national executive team and progressed through three roles, most recently holding the position of Group Managing Director. Hamilton has been integral in OMD Sydney’s growth story and sustained success with the agency’s revenue increasing by over 50% during her leadership, with new business wins and retentions including Suncorp Group and NSW Government.

“I’m incredibly excited about this new opportunity and feel privileged to work across OMG’s diverse portfolio of brands. My focus will be on driving strategic growth initiatives that will supercharge our brands, elevate our business, and create meaningful value for our clients. Reflecting on the past 11 years with OMD, I’m deeply grateful for the experiences and talented people who have shaped my journey. I’m eager to leverage this experience and collaborate with our exceptional brand teams to drive sustained success and further solidify our leadership position in the Australian market,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton will transition across to the chief marketing officer role during September, 2024.