OMD’s Daniel Vines: “It Was Clear That Paramount Is Looking Well Beyond 2024”

OMD’s Daniel Vines: “It Was Clear That Paramount Is Looking Well Beyond 2024”
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



OMD’s Performance and Operations Director, OMD Sydney, Daniel Vines, shares his thoughts on the Paramount upfronts that have been taking place in Sydney this week.

Featuring a unique Q&A session to wrap up a short but impactful upfront presentation, Paramount showcased their global roots and how this can benefit the Australian advertiser with premium global content, and technology.

It was clear that Paramount is looking well beyond 2024 to fulfil an ambition of a ‘single view’ of viewers across their platforms. This total TV approach, encompassing FTA, BVOD, SVOD and AVOD with FAST will set them up to trade and measure audiences and outcomes more effectively. Alongside building their technology infrastructure, we look forward to hearing more on how Paramount will effectively leverage data across their ecosystem to benefit the customer and advertiser experience.

Paramount unveiled a range of advanced measurement solutions that aligns with OMD’s outcome-based approach which will aid in our test and learn measurement beyond traditional media metrics, across CTV. Of particular interest was their Digital Brand Impact Study (in partnership with Innovid and Brand Metrics), aimed at understanding viewers’ sentiment in real-time. The most effective utilisation would be our ability to optimise the campaign based on these insights in real time, but this remains unclear.

What caught my attention was Paramount’s plan to test a new shoppable TV Ad Product in Australian Survivor, where consumers can purchase a product through their controller. Collapsing the consumer journey is an interesting approach, although it’s uncertain how many viewers will engage and adopt it. This feature could be utilised by brands within the personal goods and QSR space, and even auto to book a demo drive. Paramount did hint that they would consider implementing this approach beyond Australian Survivor to offer more opportunities for advertisers.




Please login with linkedin to comment

OMD Paramount

Latest News

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role
  • Marketing

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role

Australia and New Zealand’s leading online platform, THE ICONIC, is proud to announce it has appointed Joanna Robinson as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this role, she will continue to lead the company’s marketing, creative, production, and customer service teams to drive strategic initiatives that will help THE ICONIC continue to cement its position […]

Disegno Announces New Partner
  • Marketing

Disegno Announces New Partner

Independent strategic design agency, Disegno, welcomes Aaron Turner as Partner alongside founders Marino Di Camillo and Alan Jane.

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say
  • Advertising

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say

Sydney’s first SXSW festival covered gaming, screens, tech, music, Expo, and a conference with wide-ranging topics from AI to sex toys and tech. With appearances from Nicole Kidman, Chance the Rapper, Amy Webb, David Droga, Charlie Brooker, and many more, in fact, 700+ speakers, 300 bands, 170+ gaming demos, 200+ screen events, and thousands of […]

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm
  • Media

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm

It’s one part pop-culture collective, one part footy confessional. That’s Tagged, the bold, audacious and addictively entertaining vodcast that embodies the AFLW’s ’23 campaign. Fronted by fan favourites Sarah Hosking of the Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies’ Ruby Schleicher (Pictured above), Tagged is the first 100 per cent player-driven vodcast produced by AFL Digital. Each […]

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth
  • Media

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth

n3 Hub, has today announced the launch of CDP-as-a-Service. The new offering will allow marketing and advertising agencies to configure and operate n3 Hub’s industry-leading CDP on behalf of their clients thereby enabling them to securely activate their client’s first party data across all of their paid media channels. The launch comes at a time […]

WPP Turns Red In Q3
  • Advertising
  • Media

WPP Turns Red In Q3

WPP announces disappointing Q3s. Sir Martin reported to be delighted, not that his numbers were anything to brag about.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Matt Holmes Departs Poem
  • Marketing

Matt Holmes Departs Poem

Matt Holmes' resignation letter starts “To be, or not to be, that is the question” as he quits Poem after nine years.

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom

Independent Sydney creative agency, Elevencom, has completed a significant expansion of its team following a string of new business wins this year, including Domino’s, The Cheesecake Shop, and Australian Southern Rock Lobsters. Five recent appointments include creative director Chris Johnson, who is working with Elevencom’s creative founders, Ryan Fallowfield and Jono McCauley, to strengthen overall […]

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!
  • Advertising

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!

Look, it happens. You promise someone you’ll go to something — a partner’s birthday, a friend’s wedding or that super-fun and definitely not tedious or under-catered office social — and it slips your mind. But, with Cannes in Cairns 2024, we won’t let you forget. In fact, we’re so insistent on reminding you (though, given […]

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest
  • Advertising

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest

Cannes in Cairns will be entering its third year in 2024 and, with the notoriously difficult second album out the way, we’ll be heading to Tropical North Queensland in June for the best advertising, marketing and creativity conference in APAC. Now, we’ve already told you not to take our word for it and hear the […]