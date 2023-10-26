OMD’s Daniel Vines: “It Was Clear That Paramount Is Looking Well Beyond 2024”

OMD’s Performance and Operations Director, OMD Sydney, Daniel Vines, shares his thoughts on the Paramount upfronts that have been taking place in Sydney this week.

Featuring a unique Q&A session to wrap up a short but impactful upfront presentation, Paramount showcased their global roots and how this can benefit the Australian advertiser with premium global content, and technology.

It was clear that Paramount is looking well beyond 2024 to fulfil an ambition of a ‘single view’ of viewers across their platforms. This total TV approach, encompassing FTA, BVOD, SVOD and AVOD with FAST will set them up to trade and measure audiences and outcomes more effectively. Alongside building their technology infrastructure, we look forward to hearing more on how Paramount will effectively leverage data across their ecosystem to benefit the customer and advertiser experience.

Paramount unveiled a range of advanced measurement solutions that aligns with OMD’s outcome-based approach which will aid in our test and learn measurement beyond traditional media metrics, across CTV. Of particular interest was their Digital Brand Impact Study (in partnership with Innovid and Brand Metrics), aimed at understanding viewers’ sentiment in real-time. The most effective utilisation would be our ability to optimise the campaign based on these insights in real time, but this remains unclear.

What caught my attention was Paramount’s plan to test a new shoppable TV Ad Product in Australian Survivor, where consumers can purchase a product through their controller. Collapsing the consumer journey is an interesting approach, although it’s uncertain how many viewers will engage and adopt it. This feature could be utilised by brands within the personal goods and QSR space, and even auto to book a demo drive. Paramount did hint that they would consider implementing this approach beyond Australian Survivor to offer more opportunities for advertisers.