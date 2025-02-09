OMD Unveils New Positioning: “We Create What’s Next”

Omnicom Media Group agency OMD Worldwide has unveiled a new positioning: We Create What’s Next.

The agency said the new positioning shows it is the media partner with the vision, expertise, technology and scale to help brands deliver incremental sales and grow share in an increasingly dynamic business and consumer environment.

Supported by a brand refresh — enabled by Canva — that features a contemporised version of its classic red logo, We Create What’s Next underscores OMD’s unique capacity to leverage shifts in how consumers discover, engage, transact and love brands in an era marked by rapid acceleration in retail media, connected TV, creator and influencer ecosystems, and new and emerging touchpoints such as Generative AI Search.

“We Create What’s Next sends a straightforward message to our teams, our brand partners, and the marketplace more broadly: OMD is building on our global leadership position and legacy of innovation to reimagine how and where brands can win with consumers for the next decade,” says OMD Worldwide CEO George Manas.

“It is our firm belief that doing so requires deep and unprecedented collaboration and co-creation between the agency, the client, and the marketplace, bringing forth the best that each has to offer. For our part, OMD will be leveraging Omnicom’s singular advantages in AI, data and technology; deep specialization in commerce, creators, and connected TV; and extensive experience in agency operating model innovation – all of which will be brought to bear in service of creative media solutions that help build our clients’ brands and grow their businesses.”

The new positioning was rolled out on 6 February during a global town hall hosted by Manas, livestreamed to 14,000 OMD employees across more than 100 countries. During the event, Manas also highlighted OMD’s 2024 new business performance, which saw the network earning $1.8 billion in total new business (wins minus losses, including retentions) and adding Gap Inc., Michelin, AliExpress and Turkish Airlines among others to its client roster.

Sian Whitnall, OMD Australia co-CEO, said; “As we welcome in OMD’s new era, We Create What’s Next is not just a statement that will live on our walls, it is our push forward to continually drive creativity and innovation in everything we do. In Australia, OMD has been renowned for our Performance with Integrity positioning since 2015 with transparency underpinning everything we do. The new OMD will see a significant evolution in how we show up creatively, culturally and commercially, however transparency will always remain critical to our DNA.”

OMD Australia co-CEO Laura Nice adds; “We have been working with our talented OMD team to prepare for our new way forward with We Create What’s Next, introducing new ways of working and bringing creativity to the forefront for ourselves and our clients. With evolution as a constant in our industry and the landscape continuing to diversify at a rapid pace, it has never been more important to co-create bold media solutions that cut through for and with our clients. Creativity, innovation and a constant push forward is all critical to achieving this, and that is why our new mission is so compelling for our people and clients alike.”

RECMA named OMD the best performing media network in its Network Disagnostics report. COMvergence’s Global & Regional Billings Projected 2024 report listed OMD Worldwide is the top global media agency network by volume, with $25.9 billion in global billings (eight per cent YoY). The Australian arm scored eight out of 10 in B&T’s Agency Scorecards.