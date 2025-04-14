OMA Says Out Of Home Industry Delivers Strong Start To 2025

The Out of Home (OOH) industry has today announced a net media revenue increase of 16.13 per cent for Q1 2025, reporting 334.1 million, up from 287.7 million for the same period in 2024.

Digital OOH (DOOH) revenue now accounts for 75.6 per cent of total net media revenue year-to-date, up from 74.2% per cent* this time last year.

OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre said, “This result is another clear signal that Out of Home has emerged as a medium that gives brands the high visibility and impact they need. With consumer mobility continuing to rise, ongoing innovation across the sector, and MOVE, we’re in a strong position for sustained growth this year and beyond.”

“Our members have already demonstrated their unified strength in the first quarter of this year, supporting the Fresh Veg, Deliciously Healthy campaign, which has now reached $41 million in advertising value since its inception in 2021, and launching the inaugural Creative Awards to celebrate the very best in Out of Home creative across Australia.”

The Out of Home (OOH) industry is preparing for MOVE, an industry-led audience measurement system to provide data richness for campaign planning and reporting. Covering metro and regional audiences, all formats, and incorporating seasonality, MOVE will deliver granular audience measurement for Out of Home advertising.