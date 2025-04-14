OMA & RSL Renew ANZAC Day Partnership For Sixth Year Running

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) and the RSL have partnered together for the sixth consecutive year to encourage Australians to commemorate ANZAC Day wherever they may be.

The partnership will see OMA members across the country display RSL’s ANZAC Day campaign, ‘That’s the ANZAC spirit’, across thousands of Out of Home digital signs in the lead up to and on ANZAC Day on Friday 25 April.

Across Australia, the public will see ‘That’s the ANZAC spirit’ on billboards and signs in many high-traffic areas including roadside, buildings, in shopping centres as well key transport station corridors. These messages aim to encourage Australians to plan their ANZAC Day and honour the contributions of the veteran and Defence community.

Since 2020, OMA members have generously donated more than $30 million in advertising value in support of the RSL’s national commemorative campaigns for ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day.

RSL Queensland State President Major General Stephen Day DSC AM said he was proud of the long-standing partnership with the OMA and the important role its members have played in encouraging more Australians to attend their local service each ANZAC Day.

“ANZAC Day is an opportunity for us to come together as a nation to pay our respects to current and former members of the Australian Defence Force for their service,” MAJGEN Day said.

“It is a day for all Australians to reflect and honour the selflessness and courage of our service personnel. It gives us an opportunity reflect on the example of mateship they offer, and the role mateship plays in helping communities get through challenging times.

“The RSL is proud to continue our partnership with the Outdoor Media Association and its members to once again bring this message to all Australians.

“Wherever you may be this ANZAC Day, I encourage you to plan your day – find a local service near you, support veterans in a march and parade or take a moment to quietly reflect on what ANZAC Day means to you.”

Commemorated annually on 25 April, ANZAC Day marks the anniversary of the Gallipoli landing in 1915 – the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand Army Corps in World War I.

While this year marks the 110th anniversary of this landing, ANZAC Day also recognises the contribution of the 1.5 million service personnel who have served our country in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations since then.

OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre said it was important to continue honouring those who had served, and that the annual partnership was an important reminder of the significance of ANZAC Day.

“Support for the Anzac Day campaign is important for the OMA and our members. Now in its sixth year, our partnership with the RSL reinforces our commitment to community engagement and honours the sacrifices of current and former defence personnel,” McIntyre said.

“Through our nationwide Out of Home network, we ensure that the message reaches all corners of the country, creating unity and reflection on a day that holds profound significance for our nation.”

OMA members supporting the campaign this year include Australian Outdoor Sign Company (AOSco), BIG Outdoor, Bishopp Outdoor Advertising, Cartology, Civic Outdoor, Ei Media, Gawk, Gipps Outdoor, goa billboards, JCDecaux, Locus, Motio, Multicultural Outdoor (MCO), Nettlefold, oOh!media, Outdoor Systems, Paradise Outdoor Advertising, QMS, S Connect – Stockland, Tayco Outdoor Advertising, Tonic Media Network, TorchMedia, Total Outdoor Media (TOM), VMO and Vicinity Centres.