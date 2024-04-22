OMA & RSL Join Forces For ANZAC Day
The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) and RSL have once again joined forces in the spirit of mateship, partnering for the fifth consecutive year to encourage Australians to commemorate ANZAC Day.
Lead image L-R: Geoff Noonan, QMS Queensland State Sales Manager; Jimmy Sullivan, Assistant Minister for Justice and Veterans’ Affairs; Elizabeth McIntyre, Outdoor Media Association CEO; Major General Stephen Day DSC AM, RSL Queensland State President.
The partnership will see RSL’s ANZAC Day campaign “That’s The ANZAC Spirit” broadcast across the national outdoor media network of OMA members in the lead-up to and on ANZAC Day on Thursday 25 April.
Proud supporters of the RSL’s national commemorative campaigns for the past four years, the OMA and its members have generously donated more than $25.6 million in advertising space for ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day commemorations.
RSL Queensland state president Major General Stephen Day DSC AM said the partnership with OMA played a key role in encouraging more Australians to honour the service of veterans on ANZAC Day.
“ANZAC Day is a time for us to come together, young and old, to reflect on how far we’ve come as a nation while paying our respects to current and former members of the defence force who have been paramount in protecting the freedoms that we’re so lucky to have,” MAJGEN Day said.
“The spirit of the ANZACs is a fundamental part of the Australian ethos; reaching out to provide a helping hand to those in need, standing up for what is right, and the solemn promise to never leave a mate behind. This day serves as an opportunity to reflect on our roots, come together as veterans and the community and remember those who have fallen.
“The RSL is proud to continue our partnership with the Outdoor Media Association and its members to once again bring this message to all Australians.”
This year, RSL’s ANZAC Day campaign urges Australians of all ages to embrace their intergenerational connection with the ANZAC spirit. Whether that involves families taking their children to a service for the first time, grandparents sharing stories of service with grandchildren, or friends gathering to remember the service of veterans, the campaign encourages Australians to unite to honour the sacrifices made by servicemen and women.
OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre said the partnership had evolved since its inception, becoming an annual national initiative that served as an important reminder of the significance of ANZAC Day.
“I strongly encourage all Australians to attend an ANZAC Day service, whether that be in their capital city or at their local RSL Sub Branch, and take the time to remember those that have gone before us and those that continue to serve to this day,” McIntyre said.
“Our members are proud to support the RSL and amplify their message with the industry’s network of digital signs, reminding and encouraging people to come together and reflect on a day of such significance to our nation. The OMA is honoured to rally our communities, to come together and pay homage to our shared history, and we salute the RSL for its efforts to give all Australians the chance to stand in solidarity to commemorate ANZAC Day.”
OMA members supporting the campaign this year include Australian Outdoor Sign Company (AOSco), BIG Outdoor, Bishopp Outdoor Advertising, Cartology, Civic Outdoor, Ei Media, Gawk, goa billboards, JCDecaux, JOLT, LUMOS, Motio, oOh!media, Paradise Outdoor Advertising, QMS, S Connect – Stockland, Tayco Outdoor Advertising, The Media Shop (TMS), Total Outdoor Media (TOM), Tonic Media Network, TorchMedia, VMO and Vicinity Centres.
