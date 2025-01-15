OMA: OOH Sector Revenue Up 8% In 2024, DOOH Top 75% Of Net Revenue

The Out of Home (OOH) industry saw a 8.07 per cent increase in net media revenue for 2024, reporting $1,301.8 million, up from an adjusted figure of $1,204.6 million for 2023.

Q4 2024 saw an increase of 6.6 per cent on net media revenue year-on-year, totalling $393.8 million, up from $369.5 million for the same period in 2023.

Digital OOH (DOOH) revenue now accounts for 75.2 per cent of total net media revenue, reflecting an increase from 73.4 per cent for the same period in 2023.

OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre said, “As we reflect on 2024 and look forward to 2025, Out of Home continues to prove its resilience and strength. With its unique combination of ubiquity, trust, and digital innovation, OOH has cemented itself as the medium of choice for advertisers seeking both immediate impact and long-term brand equity. In a challenging and rapidly evolving advertising landscape, OOH delivers a powerful, non-intrusive presence that remains a trusted partner for media buyers navigating shifting priorities and economic pressures.”

“Looking ahead to 2025, the OOH sector remains primed for success, even in the face of challenges such as the election and rising cost-of-living pressures. MOVE2 will offer advertisers even greater precision in capturing seasonal and regional variations, enabling them to fine-tune their strategies for maximum effectiveness. Coupled with ongoing advancements in DOOH, this adaptability is driving innovation and growth across the industry.”

“The ongoing investment and commitment from our members continues to empower advertisers with the advanced tools and insights they need to succeed, even in the face of economic uncertainty. With continued innovation and adaptability, OOH is primed to thrive in both flat and improving market conditions,” concluded Elizabeth.