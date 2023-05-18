Oh Snap! Former Meta Sales Exec Ellie Rogers Reappears At Snapchat

Former Meta industry director Ellie Rogers has popped back up at Snap to be the photo-sharing app’s ANZ sales director.

Rogers announced her departure from Meta in November last year with her final day in the company’s swish Barangaroo office being in January.

Writing on LinkedIn, Rogers said that “As I met the kind, smart and creative team over at Snapchat, I was blown away by the team culture, the community and the incredible levels of innovation.”

She will start her new job on Monday.

Rogers had been at Meta for almost a decade, preceded by stints at Ikon and Profero. Her departure from the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company seemed to be part of a massive round of global layoffs that saw the company slash 13 per cent of its total headcount.

Snap has been on the offensive of late with a host of new features designed to woo advertisers. The company has been announcing new augmented reality and artificial intelligence features designed to boost engagement with customers and in-app sales in the wake of disappointing financial results.

Earlier this week, it announced that it had poached Tony Keusgen, Quantium’s chief customer officer to be its managing director ANZ.