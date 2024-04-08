Ogilvy Study Reveals Politicians, Social Media Influencers & Journalists Among Least Trusted Clean Energy Source

The key findings from Ogilvy PR’s latest Believability Index show a clear divide in how Australians perceive the nation’s clean energy future, how its benefits are communicated, and who can be believed.

Australians identified climate experts as the most believable in relation to clean energy information (56 per cent), followed by established climate groups (38 per cent) and climate-related industry groups (37 per cent). They favoured information supported by science (71 per cent), hard and proven facts (58 per cent), and citing credible sources (52 per cent).

Only 14 per cent selected local community groups as one of the most believable voices, followed by local councils (10 per cent), journalists (9 per cent), national business leaders (8 per cent), local business leaders (7 per cent), social media influencers (6 per cent), and politicians (5 per cent).

More than one in five (22 per cent or approximately 4.4 million Aussies) think that ‘no particular group’ is believable on this topic.

Nino Tesoriero, Ogilvy chief counsel and sustainability practice lead said this was proof of a communications gap that needs to be filled by credible experts. “The results of this year’s Believability Index clearly show that the voices of experts, backed by science, are the most believable in this important conversation,” he said.

“This presents a great opportunity to make these trusted voices more prominent in communicating clean energy issues. It’s encouraging to know that accurate information based on scientific facts still matter to most people”.

Although the majority of Australians support the energy transition, nearly nine in 10 (86 per cent) are concerned with how renewable energy projects are communicated on the path to net zero.

With three in 10 Australians (30 per cent) still sceptical about the immediate threat of climate change, Tesoriero said a more collaborative communications approach is needed. “The results show that the renewable energy transition is vulnerable to disinformation, community concern and division unless science-backed experts step up and get louder,” he said.

“We need these experts to speak openly, honestly and regularly about energy transition and what it means for specific communities”.