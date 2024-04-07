Ogilvy Melbourne Snares Chris Andrews From Special

Ogilvy Melbourne has snagged the talents of multi-award-winning creative Chris Andrews, who joins the agency immediately as group creative director.

Lead image: Chris Andrews (L) with Ogilvy Melbourne ECD Hilary Badger.

Andrews, who most recently worked at Special, has a strong reputation as a highly credentialed and craft-oriented leader. He also brings broad experience gained at a range of major Melbourne creative shops, including CHE Proximity, DDB, BMF, and the former JWT.

Ogilvy Melbourne ECD Hilary Badger said the team was thrilled to have Andrews join its expanding ranks, with his approach a “great match for the super high ambition of our clients for impact and creativity on the world stage”.

“Chris comes with an impeccable track record of great ideas across many categories in Melbourne’s best agencies. I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome him to Ogilvy, as we continue to build a very strong, globally competitive creative offering here in Melbourne,” she said.

“What Chris brings in ability, he matches in humanity. He’s the right combination of ambitious and principled, which are two qualities I highly rate. All the conditions are right at Ogilvy for Chris to step into this new role as Group Creative Director and create some really career-defining work for our clients and the agency. I know he’ll make a massive impact from day one”.

“Meeting Hilary for the first time, I was won over by her vision and ambition for Ogilvy Melbourne. I’ve now seen first-hand that the creative goals of the agency and its clients are very much aligned. That’s rare for any creative business really, so I’m very glad I’m here and am looking forward to playing my part in the next chapter of Ogilvy Melbourne”.

Andrews joins other new creative hires in Melbourne, including Ant Simmons, who joined as GCD in October. Ogilvy’s creative ranks have also substantially expanded over the past year; in May, it announced the appointment of Clark Edwards as joint Sydney ECD with Bridget Jung and the promotion of Miriam Wells to Chief Creative Officer Ogilvy PR and Nina East to the newly created role of Group Creative Director of Ogilvy Health.




