O’Brien Drives In A New Direction With First Campaign Aimed At Younger Audience

Atomic 212°, has launched an innovative campaign with O’Brien which sees the iconic brand target younger consumers for the first time.

The “Stop! Repair time!” campaign also marks the first time the 100-year-old O’Brien brand has used BVOD, YouTube, and gaming ads to complement its linear TV advertising.

The new ad is aimed at people aged 18 to 34 and introduces lovable Winston, the singing French bulldog, and expert technician Nat in a dramatised account of how a seemingly innocuous windscreen chip can really spoil a trip.

“O’Brien is driven by serving its customers and we recognised there was a segment of the car-owning market that we haven’t really spoken to,” said O’Brien, commercial director, Nick Street.

“Consumers under 35 are looking for quick, affordable, and sustainable solutions and products, and O’Brien chip repair is faster, cheaper, and greener than installing an entirely new windscreen. It’s been an exciting challenge to expand our channel and creative thinking with Atomic 212° to land this message with the younger audience”.

“O’Brien is a household name in windscreens and glass. The O’Brien jingle and ads are something many Australians over 35 have grown up with, but younger car owners are less familiar with the brand,” said Jess Torstensson, Atomic 212° group account director.

“O’Brien is celebrating its centenary this year, so for an iconic Australian brand to recognise the need to evolve its approach – with both its hugely successful creative and channel mix – is a testament to the insight and collaboration between the whole agency and client village”.

“It’s been a true collaboration by O’Brien’s marketing department, Mime Analytics, Two Giraffes, and Atomic 212° and we’re very proud of it,” she said.

