Nunn Media Appoints Michelle Miroforidis & Elise Dearden To Senior Strategy & Planning Roles

Independent media agency Nunn Media has appointed Michelle Miroforidis as head of strategy and Elise Dearden as planning director.

The new hires follow a series of new business wins, including SunRice and Neilson Financial Services.

With experience across communications strategy, media and connections planning, Miroforidis’s career includes stints at strategic agencies including Naked, UM, Diageo Connect by Publicis, as well as in-house brand and creative agency roles.

Dearden brings experience across both London and Sydney at OMD, Spark Foundry, and Initiative, leading planning efforts for brands including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and HCF.

“Since joining us, Michelle and Elise have already begun to make a huge impact with our clients. Their strategic acumen and deep understanding of media dynamics have helped elevate our approach, delivering sharper insights and more effective planning. Beyond that, their energy and leadership have enriched our agency culture. We’re thrilled to have them as part of the team,” Chris Walton, managing director of Nunn Media Sydney said.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Chris, Elise and the team as we usher in a new and exciting era for Nunn,” Miroforidis added.

“There’s a lot of momentum at Nunn Media right now, and I’m excited to be joining at such a pivotal time and I’m looking forward to working with a talented team to deliver great results,” Dearden added.