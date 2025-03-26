Nunn Media & Alley Group Launch Looney Tunes: The Day the Earth Blew Up With Nostalgic OOH

Nunn Media and Alley Group have teamed up to produce a dynamic, multi-channel campaign for the launch of Looney Tunes: The Day the Earth Blew Up, marking the agencies’ first integrated effort for new client Pinnacle Films.

Designed to amplify the franchise’s return to the big screen, the campaign blends digital, cinema, and outdoor media, ensuring the film’s Australian and New Zealand release is front and centre for audiences.

The campaign kicked off with a soft launch during the March school holidays to build anticipation for today’s movie release, with momentum set to grow leading into the April break.

For parents who grew up watching Looney Tunes in the ’80s, it’s a chance to revisit the characters they loved and introduce them to a new generation. To tap into this nostalgia and engage pop culture fans, the campaign leverages social media and key platforms inluding Fandom,

Buzzfeed, IGN, and Reddit, alongside high-impact homepage takeovers to fuel excitement.

Contextually placed cinema and proximity OOH keep the film top of mind in entertainment spaces, while large-format OOH brings the characters to life, creating buzz and anticipation.

Melanie Otuhouma, group account director at Nunn Media, said: “With a strong blend of digital and high impact offline channels, our integrated approach is sure to introduce the Looney Tunes gang to fans old and new.”

Anna Kilmartin, associate performance director, added: We are beyond excited to partner with the Pinnacle Films team to launch this exciting film release in impactful ways across key pop culture environments.”

Andrew Devlin, head of sales and acquisitions at Pinnacle Films said the agencies “surpassed” expectations with the campaign.

“The level of consideration and attentiveness demonstrated by Nunn Media and Alley Group has surpassed our expectations. From start to finish, we’ve had complete confidence in their ability to secure the broadest and most impactful reach for our campaign,” said Devlin.

Collaboration has been key to the campaign. Working closely with Pinnacle Films, Val Morgan Group, Westfield New Zealand and IGN, Nunn Media and Alley crafted a comprehensive and integrated campaign that builds anticipation from the first teaser to the final in-cinema experience.