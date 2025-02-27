NRMA’s Iconic Open Road Magazine Goes Digital

The NRMA has introduced a new digital content hub to complement the long-standing Open Road magazine, which has served members for longer than a century and reaches more than 1.3 million Australians each issue.

The NRMA’s famous Open Road masthead online, is the first iteration of creating a digital content experience in addition to the flagship print magazine, with more features to come.

The launch follows the appointment of Alex Inwood last year as managing editor NRMA open road strategy, previous editor of Wheels Magazine.

NRMA chief membership officer Victoria Doidge said the new digital content hub was far more than just a digital copy of the print magazine.

“The NRMA is very excited to launch this new digital initiative and we see it as pivotal in delivering on our vision of a multi-platform Open Road experience, ensuring the title continues to engage, inspire and provide value to NRMA’s growing membership base,” Doidge said.

“It’s a dynamic space where readers will be able to engage with each other and NRMA’s team of experts, as well as discover engaging content under our key pillars of road, travel and rewards,” Doidge said.

“The NRMA has so many amazing stories to share across our businesses and we are excited to continue our brand’s evolution with the launch of our new digital content hub. This is another step in our journey of creating compelling content for Australians and we very much look forward to further developments in our content offering in the near term horizon.”

Where the print magazine is quarterly, the Open Road digital content hub is updated regularly with daily stories and with valuable and interesting content for members, ranging from travel advice to motoring advice and the latest member discount offers.

The Open Road has long been an attractive advertising channel to reach its 1.3 million readers. These opportunities will be extended to the online platform.

Key features of the new digital content hub include: