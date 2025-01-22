NRMA Insurance Partners With Australia’s Biggest Arts Festival

Adelaide Fringe and Australia’s most trusted insurer NRMA Insurance have partnered to create opportunities that connect artists with new audiences and bring Adelaide Fringe to new communities, supporting Fringe’s mission to become the most inclusive festival in the world.

As Presenting Partner, NRMA Insurance will match community donations across Adelaide Fringe’s philanthropic avenues, doubling contributions made at ticket checkout and through its Pay It Forward program.

Donations made through Adelaide Fringe’s foundation, Arts Unlimited, play a vital role in ensuring communities experiencing disadvantage have access to the magic of Adelaide Fringe. The foundation’s mission is to break down financial and social barriers to participation in the arts, creating opportunities for individuals who might not otherwise have the chance to attend.

“NRMA Insurance has been helping Australians protect what matters for almost 100 years and through this partnership we are proud to be supporting South Australia’s thriving arts sector and helping remove barriers to participation,” said NRMA Insurance chief customer and marketing officer Michelle Klein.

“With one in two South Australians attending Adelaide Fringe each year, this is an opportunity for NRMA Insurance to further demonstrate what A Help Company would do to support local communities”.

This represents another major South Australian partnership for NRMA Insurance who already partner with South Australian State Emergency Service (SA SES) to help South Australians prepare for storms and floods.

NRMA Insurance customers will also directly benefit from this partnership receiving complimentary Fringe Memberships which include access to two-for-one tickets across participating shows, exclusive deals and offers throughout the year, early access and much more.

Adelaide Fringe sees this partnership as integral to the growth of Adelaide Fringe audiences and values the support for artists and venues participating in the event.

“We’re thrilled to have NRMA Insurance join us as a partner this year, supporting our community and helping us achieve our mission of becoming the most inclusive festival in the world. Adelaide Fringe is a celebration of creativity, diversity, and the incredible energy that comes from bringing people together through the arts. Every year, our festival transforms South Australia into a hub of imagination and innovation, offering unforgettable experiences to audiences from all walks of life,” said Adelaide Fringe director and CEO Heather Croall.