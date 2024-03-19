NRL Players Storm Into Latest Carsales Campaign, Via Two Tractors

carsales and Melbourne Storm have come together to launch their very first two ads that celebrate the partnership – showcasing “more” and “faster” as the keywords set to resonate with Storm fans at home games this season.

Two creative variations featuring Storm players Will Warbrick, Tyran Wishart, and Trent Loiero have been developed to engage buyers and sellers.

The ‘Buy’ ad promotes the breadth of cars available on carsales by playing on the word “more”, showcasing Will with a desire for more boots and more options – aligning with carsales giving him more options with over 200,000 cars.

The ‘Sell’ ad promotes carsales’ Instant Offer by depicting Tyran doing dumbbell curls in the gym at double the speed of other players – highlighting how selling through carsales Instant Offer can be faster than anywhere else.

Produced in collaboration with creative and production agency Two Tractors, the ads will be seen on the big screen at all 12 Melbourne Storm home games, as well as on a range of digital and social channels targeting NRL and Storm fans.

“As Australia’s #1 for cars, we were excited to work with Melbourne Storm to develop engaging ads that highlight our partnership, entertain Storm fans and firmly position carsales as the ultimate place to research, buy and sell cars,” said carsales EGM – marketing, content & customer, Rafael Constantinou.

“Melbourne Storm’s sporting dynamics, such as planning, preparation and performance, are also fundamental for a great business and culture. The touch of humour shines through these Storm players and embodies the fun we all had in executing these ads,” said Constantinou.

“As always, it’s been a brilliant collaboration with carsales. And I have to thank our Two Tractors team. With the NRL season about to start, we had a narrow window for filming and needed to turn this one around fast,” said Rick Hargreaves, Two Tractors co-founder.

“Our Creative, production and post teams seem to love projects like this so it was great to see everyone with sleeves rolled up getting it done. We’re really pleased with the end result and couldn’t be happier to have such a strong partnership with carsales”.