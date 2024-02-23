NRL Charges Into America With Massive Steeden In The Heart Of Times Square

The NRL has officially landed in the United States, with all four teams firmly on American soil and an iconic OOH installation unveiled in New York’s Times Square this morning.

The installation uses LED screens to project a giant Steeden football spinning on its axis in the heart of Times Square. Behind the ball, a huge screen displays promotional footage, building hype for the 2024 season opener games to be played in Las Vegas next month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOX Sports (@foxsports)

Some social media users pointed out the irony of the installation appearing prominently on top of a police station, given the track record of a number of former and present players. “Everyone’s wanting a bet on who will be the first player to F up over there,” said a user on X.

Joking on Hughesy, Ed and Erin’s 2Day FM breakfast show last week, chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission V’landys said he would need to secure some tape for the player’s mouths to stop them from drinking when in Vegas. “It’s what they’re consuming that’s the problem,” he joked.

Others pointed out the installation was “fake” looking and that most passers-by appeared to be ignoring it. “But are they really interested ??” one X user said. Another pointed out that the ad appears to be for Steeden instead of the NRL in a mostly irrelevant market.

However, most responses have been positive, with many applauding the NRL’s dedication to expanding the game. “At the end of the day, most Americans won’t give a stuff about. But, to promote the game in Times Square, have it promoted by Fox Sports US & to be in Vegas guarantees publicity for the game & its sponsors. It gets people talking,” said one X user.

NRL in Vegas kicks off next Sunday. Back in Australia, Fox League will hold exclusive rights to the Souths–Manly season opener at 1:30 pm (AEDT) and will screen both Vegas fixtures live, providing a broadcast feed to their American arm on Fox Sports 1. Channel 9 will also televise the Broncos–Roosters clash at 3:30 pm (AEDT).