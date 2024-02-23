NRL Charges Into America With Massive Steeden In The Heart Of Times Square

NRL Charges Into America With Massive Steeden In The Heart Of Times Square
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



The NRL has officially landed in the United States, with all four teams firmly on American soil and an iconic OOH installation unveiled in New York’s Times Square this morning.

The installation uses LED screens to project a giant Steeden football spinning on its axis in the heart of Times Square. Behind the ball, a huge screen displays promotional footage, building hype for the 2024 season opener games to be played in Las Vegas next month.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FOX Sports (@foxsports)

Some social media users pointed out the irony of the installation appearing prominently on top of a police station, given the track record of a number of former and present players. “Everyone’s wanting a bet on who will be the first player to F up over there,” said a user on X.

Joking on Hughesy, Ed and Erin’s 2Day FM breakfast show last week, chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission V’landys said he would need to secure some tape for the player’s mouths to stop them from drinking when in Vegas. “It’s what they’re consuming that’s the problem,” he joked.

Others pointed out the installation was “fake” looking and that most passers-by appeared to be ignoring it. “But are they really interested ??” one X user said. Another pointed out that the ad appears to be for Steeden instead of the NRL in a mostly irrelevant market.

However, most responses have been positive, with many applauding the NRL’s dedication to expanding the game. “At the end of the day, most Americans won’t give a stuff about. But, to promote the game in Times Square, have it promoted by Fox Sports US & to be in Vegas guarantees publicity for the game & its sponsors. It gets people talking,” said one X user. 

NRL in Vegas kicks off next Sunday. Back in Australia, Fox League will hold exclusive rights to the SouthsManly season opener at 1:30 pm (AEDT) and will screen both Vegas fixtures live, providing a broadcast feed to their American arm on Fox Sports 1. Channel 9 will also televise the BroncosRoosters clash at 3:30 pm (AEDT).




Please login with linkedin to comment

NRL nrl in vegas

Latest News

Image lead story Domain CMO Rebecca Darley: Tealium’s CDP Allowed Us To Personalise At Scale
  • Partner Content
  • Technology

Domain CMO Rebecca Darley: Tealium’s CDP Allowed Us To Personalise At Scale

Domain’s chief marketing officer (CMO), Rebecca Darley, said that without Tealium’s customer data platform (CDP), her business would not have been able to achieve the personalised marketing success that has made it one of the leaders in data-driven marketing in Australia. Speaking at an exclusive breakfast event hosted by B&T at Sydney’s swish harbourside restaurant, […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere
  • Campaigns

Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere

Man of Many in partnership with NBC Universal, stages an atmosphere of elegance for Sydney premiere of ‘Argylle’ film. Independent lifestyle publication digital publication, Man of Many, has shown its innovative approach to event management in the premiere of ‘Argylle’ at Hoyts Cinema in Sydney’s entertainment quatre. Over 400 guests were included in the films […]