Nova Reveals Launch Date For Jase And Lauren Breakfast Show

Nova’s hotly anticipated new Melbourne breakfast show, Jase & Lauren, will make its debut on Friday, March 8.

Hosted by beloved Melbourne broadcasters Jason ‘Jase’ Hawkins and Lauren Phillips, next Friday’s launch date will treat Melbourne listeners to their first taste of the eagerly awaited new show, ahead of the Victorian Labour Day long weekend.

The three-hour debut show is set to be an exciting one, as the dynamic duo reunite to bring their unique blend of unbeatable chemistry, light-hearted humour and authenticity back to the Melbourne airwaves.

The hugely popular hosting team firmly established their place on Melbourne radio when they debuted their first show together in 2021, leading to record ratings figures when the show concluded at the end of 2023.

Jase and Lauren’s new home at Nova 100 was announced in early February, with the news attracting an overwhelmingly positive response from listeners.

Lauren Phillips said, “We’ve been genuinely overwhelmed by the response over the past few months and in particular the excitement of the last few weeks. No one is more excited to be back together and back on air than the two of us. We are counting down the minutes until next Friday. We’ve got plenty of stories to tell and lots of catching up to do. Melbourne, we are back and can’t wait to have a laugh with you.”

Jase Hawkins said, “The response from everyone has been overwhelming and we really appreciate it. It’s added a lot of pressure on that first show and those three hours of work, so I do feel we’ll need the weekend off to recover. Jokes aside, we are so pumped to have our dysfunctional family back together and we can’t wait to get on the air at Nova and catch up with everyone.”

Brendan Taylor, group programming director for the Nova Network, said, “We’re so excited for Jase and Lauren to kick off their show next Friday. In their short time with us so far, they’ve settled in seamlessly with the Nova family and I know they’re going to bring their best show to listeners this year.”

The current Nova 100 Breakfast Show team Ben Harvey, Liam Stapleton and Belle Jackson will wrap up their breakfast hosting duties on Thursday, March 7, before taking the reins of Nova’s new national show Late Drive with Ben, Liam and Belle from 6pm-8pm on Monday, March 11. Since joining NOVA Entertainment in 2020, the talented threesome has delivered some excellent results and are ready to take their unique content back to a national audience.

Smallzy’s Surgery will continue to broadcast across the country on weeknights – in a new timeslot of 8pm-10pm. Kent ‘Smallzy’ Small, one of Australia’s most accomplished music and entertainment broadcasters, has hosted Australia’s number one night show since 2012. Smallzy’s love of music and his unique relationships with some of the biggest artists in the world, combined with his extensive career in broadcasting, has produced some outstanding results for Nova.

From Friday, March 8:

Jase & Lauren can be heard weekdays 6am to 9am on Nova 100 in Melbourne

From Monday, March 11:

Late Drive with Ben, Liam & Belle can be heard weekdays from 6pm-8pm nationally on the Nova Network

Smallzy’s Surgery can be heard weekdays from 8pm-10pm nationally on the Nova Network

Listeners can also stream the shows live or catch up with the daily podcast by downloading the Nova Player.

From Friday, March 8:

Jase & Lauren can be heard weekdays 6am to 9am on Nova 100 in Melbourne

From Monday, March 11:

Late Drive with Ben, Liam & Belle can be heard weekdays from 6pm-8pm nationally on the Nova Network

Smallzy’s Surgery can be heard weekdays from 8pm-10pm nationally on the Nova Network

Listeners can also stream the shows live or catch up with the daily podcast by downloading the Nova Player.