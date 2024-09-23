Nova Podcasts Strengthens Youth Engagement With New Additions

Nova Podcasts has strengthened its reach with 18 to 34-year-old listeners by adding the One Daydream Network’s Just for Girls and Where’s Your Head At? podcasts to its line-up. These exciting new additions reinforce NOVA Entertainment’s position as the host of Australia’s leading stable of quality local podcast content.

Just For Girls is hosted by Australian ‘it’ girls Izzy Armitage and Sam Guggenheimer, who candidly share their experiences navigating life in their twenties, covering everything from relationship dramas and dating to TikTok trends and moving out on their own. An already established and successful show, the podcast brings 100,000 monthly Australian downloads and a highly engaged audience of young listeners and social media followers to the Nova Podcast Network.

“Izzy & I are very excited to now be part of the NOVA family! We started this podcast for girls in their twenties who are figuring out life, just like us. Nothing is sacred – we talk about navigating boys and relationships, girl drama, travelling the globe and juggling all of life’s curveballs in-between,” said co-host of Just for Girls, Sam Guggenheimer.

“We make mistakes, and we learn a lot along the way, but that’s what comes with being in your twenties and our audience loves being a part of the rollercoaster. All we can hope is that the girls listening feel seen and less alone through our conversations”.

Where’s Your Head At? was created by Love Island fan favourites Anna McEvoy and Matt Zukowski after their success as finalists in the 2019 season. Focused on relationships, break-ups, reality TV, trending shows and everything in between, the podcast has become a go-to destination for young listeners seeking laughs, gossip and behind-the-scenes insights. With around 70,000 monthly Australian downloads, it continues to captivate an audience eager for relatable stories and advice.

“Anna and I are stoked to be back with our NOVA family! We have come a long way since the days of Love Island and so has our podcast – we started as two-single twenty-something-year-olds, and our audience has been through life-milestones, relationships, break-ups and now marriages with us! It’s pretty cool that we’ve gotten to grow up on mic,” said co-host of Where’s Your Head At? Matt Zukowski.

“We still talk about all things relationships – there’s always intimate details, gossip, laughs and hopefully helpful advice based on situations we are experiencing at the time. Anna is now married to Michael and I am getting married to Tammy in November – so the future is very exciting for both of us as we step into the new chapter and have our loyal audience follow along the journey too”.

Just for Girls and Where’s Your Head At? are created by the newly established One Daydream Network, a premium podcast production company who produce some of Australia’s most popular podcasts across a range of genres. These signings form the start of a partnership between the One Daydream Network and NOVA Entertainment.’

“We’re delighted to welcome Just for Girls and Where’s Your Head At? to Nova Podcasts. Both shows resonate strongly with younger audiences by offering authentic, engaging content that speaks directly to the experiences and interests of 18 to 34-year-olds. We’re seeing significant commercial demand in these segments so, by adding these hugely popular podcasts to the network, we’re not only expanding our scale but also providing more opportunities for brands to connect with these audiences,” said NOVA Entertainment’s chief growth officer, Adam Johnson,

According to Edison Research’s 2024 Infinite Dial report, 65 per cent of Australians aged 18-34 have listened to podcasts in the past month. In response, NOVA Entertainment has grown its listenership in this demographic by nearly 10 per cent over the last six months. Podcasts like High Scrollers with Brittney Saunders and Alright Hey, as well as First Things First with Brooke Blurton and Matty Mills, have strengthened the network’s position with younger audiences by addressing topics they care about, while creating valuable commercial opportunities for brands targeting this age group.

NOVA Entertainment has also made it easier than ever for fans to tune into their favourite podcasts, with all shows now available to stream directly on novafm.com.au and smooth.com.au. This expansion gives listeners a seamless experience, allowing them to explore a wide variety of content without leaving the websites. Whether you’re catching up on Just For Girls or Where’s Your Head At?, streaming live radio, or exploring exclusive music stations, you can now access it all in one place, anytime, with just a click.