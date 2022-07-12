NOVA Entertainment’s Programming & Music Content Officer Paul Jackson To Depart

NOVA Entertainment announced today the resignation of Paul Jackson from his role as chief programming & music content officer.

Jackson informed the company’s board of his intention to step down last week having led NOVA’s Programming function for almost 12 years.

Paul Jackson joined NOVA Entertainment (then DMG Radio) in November 2010. In this time, the Nova Network has recently celebrated its 10th birthday, and now it reaches over 2.6 million people across Australia.

On his decision to step down, Jackson said: “I’m immensely proud of what we have achieved during my twelve years at NOVA. It has been a privilege to have had the opportunity to do so many amazing things, surrounded by such a fantastic team of people.

“I am excited for the future as I start my own international radio consultancy and I am also keen to pursue some other unique and innovative business ideas that I have been developing.”

NOVA Entertainment CEO Peter Charlton said, “For 12 years Paul has led our Programming function, over what has been an incredibly successful period for the business. We thank Paul for all he has done and all of us at NOVA Entertainment wish him all the best for his next endeavours.”

Following the recent announcements around NOVA Entertainment’s senior Programming team, Peter Clay, Ben Latimer and Brendan Taylor will now report to Peter Charlton.