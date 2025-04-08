Nova Entertainment Launches Radio Apps On Google TV & Android TV In Australia

Nova Entertainment has announced the launch of its apps on Google TV and Android TV, the only commercial radio network to make them available on Smart TVs in Australia.

By bringing the Nova Player, Smooth Player, FIVEAA Player and Star 104.5 Player apps to Google TV and Android TV, Nova is giving listeners the opportunity to take their favourite station into their living rooms.

These new apps, available to download now from the Google Play Store, bring all of Nova’s own and partner stations to households across Australia, allowing listeners to choose anything from Nova Throwbacks to Sky News Radio to Smooth Relax at the touch of a remote.

This latest announcement continues to strengthen Nova’s commitment to innovation, with a focus on availability and best in class listener experiences. Key developments over the past 12 months include enhancements to Chromecast functionality and bringing the FIVEAA and Star 104.5 websites in-line with the upgraded Nova and Smooth websites. These new sites together deliver seamless navigation and access to content and have driven significant improvements in user engagement.

Nova also integrated Coles Radio and Sky News Radio into its suite of websites as well as introduced an upgraded CarPlay experience, catering to the growing demand for integrated in-car listening.

“At Nova, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Since the start of 2021 we’ve made significant advancements, becoming the most widely available radio network in the country when it comes to digital platforms. Making our brands available across new environments like Google TV reflects our commitment to delivering the best audio experiences for our listeners, wherever they need it,” said Nova Entertainment’s head of digital product, technology and data, Tim Armstrong.

Nova Entertainment is Australia’s leading independent audio entertainment business. Nova Entertainment owns and operates the Nova Network, the Smooth FM Network, FIVEAA Adelaide, Star 104.5 NSW Central Coast and a suite of DAB+ stations, including Smooth FM, Smooth Relax, Nova Throwbacks, Nova 90s and Coles Radio. The company’s broadcast offering is complemented by a range of on-demand assets across digital, social, mobile, and podcasting, with a comprehensive local and international talent slate in the country. This network produces high-quality podcast content that connects audiences with brands in innovative ways.