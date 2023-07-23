NOVA Announces Changes To Its Programming Team

NOVA Entertainment today announced a number of key changes to the programming team, including the promotion of Brendan Taylor to group programming director of the Nova Network.

Having spent over fifteen years in the business, Brendan Taylor’s new role will see him overseeing and delivering strategic leadership and broadcast outcomes for Australia’s most listened-to metro network.

Taylor’s skill and breadth of experience has been invaluable to the continued growth and success of Nova since 2008. Having lent his expertise to content strategy, production, music and talent management, his impact within the business has been extensive, with his most recent role having been leading Nova’s Group Programming Operations function. Taylor has also been a critical figure in driving Nova’s market-leading position when it comes to seamlessly integrating brands and advertising into broadcast output.

NOVA Entertainment’s CEO Peter Charlton spoke of Taylor’s value to the Nova business and the deservedness of this promotion.

Charlton said, “I’m thrilled to announce Brendan’s promotion to the new role of Group Programming Director of Nova. Brendan’s skill and breadth of experience are second-to-none and, having been in our business for over fifteen years, his full list of achievements is almost too long to list. Brendan has been instrumental in creating broadcast output that millions of listeners enjoy and that brands want to be a part of, so this new role is recognition of Brendan’s hard work, dedication and talent.”

As Taylor moves into this new role, David McClung will step into the critical role of group program operations and commercial integration director. Currently head of programming for Melbourne’s Nova 100, McClung has been integral to the station’s continued growth and, most recently, the establishment of Nova 100’s Ben, Liam and Belle and Nova Network’s The Chrissie Swan Show out of the Melbourne studios.

Finally, Sonder Novak-Booth has been announced as taking the reins from McClung as program director for Nova 100. Novak-Booth joins NOVA Entertainment after a long tenure at Southern Cross Austereo, where her most recent role was Content Director of National Shows. She brings with her a wealth of broadcast, commercial and leadership experience from the last decade, having worked with some of the biggest shows in the country. Known for her relentless passion for broadcast content and talent, Sonder will lead and develop Nova’s talented Melbourne Programming team.

Novak-Booth’s start date is scheduled for January 2024.

Regarding these changes, Taylor spoke to the new appointments as well as the future of programming at the Nova Network.

Taylor said, “The announcements of David and Sonder are extremely exciting for our Programming team. David McClung’s leadership experience and dedication to the business over the last 16 years made his promotion the most natural choice, and I’m sure will be well received by the industry at large.

“Sonder is a passionate advocate for broadcast and talent development, and paired with her in-depth show management experience, this made her a stand-out for the lead Programming role in Melbourne. Her appointment, along with David’s promotion, reflects the strength of Programming at Nova and the exciting future that awaits the wider network.”