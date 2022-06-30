Non-Alcoholic Brand Lyre’s Goes Live With ‘Make It A Lyre’s’ Campaign Via The Kinetic Agency

Non-Alcoholic Brand Lyre’s Goes Live With ‘Make It A Lyre’s’ Campaign Via The Kinetic Agency
In a creative first for the brand, Lyre’s, the world’s leading non-alcoholic spirits brand, is about to go live with its first and most comprehensive global integrated campaign, ‘Stay Spirited. Make it a Lyre’s’. The campaign, led by Australian partners The Kinetic Agency and Audience Precision, consists of TVCs, digital, and out-of-home advertising targeting Australia and key international markets.

The hero piece is a creative series where Lyre’s bottles come to life showcasing their individual spirit and importantly, the voice and life of the brand. The campaign, which aims to drive awareness and drinks inspiration for the non-alc category, goes live across digital from 27 June and television from 14 July 2022.

It highlights that sophisticated adult non-alcoholic drinks are becoming the go-to choice for many people moderating or reducing their alcohol consumption.

Lyre’s, founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Mark Livings and Carl Hartmann, is the world’s most comprehensive non-alcoholic spirit range with 18 alcohol-free classic spirits, five ready-to-drink cans and a non-alcoholic sparkling wine. Inspiration for the Lyre’s name comes from the Australian Lyrebird, which inspired a crew of animal mascots, each created to represent the uniquely crafted liquids.

Lyre’s is now available around the world. There will also be localised promotional activity to support trial in all markets.

CEO and co-founder Mark livings is delighted to see the campaign coming to life: “We founded Lyre’s to change the way the world drinks – and we created our distinct brand to be memorable and inviting, like a good social occasion should be.”

“Our anthropomorphic characters, or ‘Social Animals’, are the drivers of this identity. Seeing them come to life in this campaign is a joy. We hope our audiences feel the same way and get to know the Lyre’s Social Animals and brand a bit better.”

Paul Gloster, chief marketing officer, Lyre’s, said: “We’ve created our first global campaign to be universal, so that in any market, in any language around the world, people will recognise the drink and know how to make it a Lyre’s.

“The campaign will roll out this year and will frequently refresh with new drinks across more markets as we evolve. It gives us a very solid long term creative spine to meet our upcoming growth requirements as a truly global omni-channel business.”

Nate Martin, creative director of The Kinetic Agency, said: “We created the Lyre’s brand here at Kinetic back in 2019, and this campaign is a real culmination of all Lyre’s brand work over the years. We couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome.”

Haydon Bray, CEO, Audience Precision, said: “We conduct quarterly bespoke research studies for Lyre’s that has allowed them to find their key audiences in an array of different countries, with a consistent strategy founded on insights and executed quickly with ROI top of mind. It’s exciting to see this level of insight, agility and consistency combine to create strong demand with their highest propensity customers in such a short space of time.”

