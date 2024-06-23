Robert Irwin Leads Nominees For TV WEEK’s Gold Logie

Nominees for the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards were announced at a media call at a private residence in Sydney. Categories include new Best categories, Most Popular Presenter, and Most Popular New Talent.

Recognised as the major events capital of the Asia Pacific and the home of the creative arts industry, Sydney will host the Logies for the second time in 37 years after its return to the city last year. On Sunday August 18 The Star Sydney, located in the city’s heart, will roll out the red carpet for Australian television’s most prestigious event, the TV WEEK Logie Awards.

This year’s awards will feature new categories alongside new best categories, with all the nominees reinforcing the exceptional talent on Australian screens, showcasing captivating storytelling and world-class production values across genres including drama, comedy, entertainment, structured reality, competition reality, lifestyle, news and public affairs, factual and documentary, and sport. The TV WEEK Logie Hall of Fame Award recipient will be announced during the awards telecast on the 18th of August.

At a media call in Sydney, the seven nominees for the distinguished TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television were revealed. The ultimate winner will be determined by public vote on Sunday 18 August. This year’s Gold Logie nominees are:

Entertainer and broadcaster, Andy Lee

Actress, Asher Keddie

Presenter and comedian, Julia Morris

Entertainer and presenter, Larry Emdur

Presenter, Robert Irwin

Entertainer and presenter, Sonia Kruger

Presenter and broadcaster, Tony Armstrong

“As always, this is an exciting list of nominees for the TV WEEK Logie Awards with some of Australia’s best talent and shows up for awards. With the nominations announced, it’s now over to the public to have their say. The public can vote on more categories than ever before, so if you are passionate about TV and want to see your favourite stars and shows shine, then get voting!” said Amber Giles, TV WEEK editorial director.

Voting will open for all awards from 6 pm AEST 24 June and remain open until 7 pm AEST Saturday 17 August, except for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter and Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent, which will close at 7:30 pm AEST Sunday 18 August 2024. Voting for the coveted TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian television will close Sunday 18 June at 10:30 pm AEST. Those watching at home will have the chance to help write Australian television history books, live on the night, with their vote for who should take out the evening’s big award.

Fans can vote for their favourites from the shortlisted nominees at the TV WEEK Logie Awards website.

The TV WEEK Logie Awards is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards will be broadcast exclusively on Channel Seven and 7plus on Sunday 18 August with comedian Sam Pang as host.

The full list of nominees across all popular and best categories:

Most Popular Awards

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network

Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Sonia Kruger, Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network

Tony Armstrong, ABC News Breakfast, ABC

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Alyla Browne, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

Ava Caryofyllis, Bay of Fires, ABC

Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Imi Mbedla, Bay of Fires, ABC

Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Tristan Gorey, Home and Away, Seven Network

Best Awards

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE

Rob Collins, Total Control, ABC

Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network

Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC

Simon Baker, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Aisha Dee, Safe Home, SBS

Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC

Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC

Phoebe Tonkin, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC

Sigourney Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

Ben Feldman, Population 11, Stan

Bob Morley, In Limbo, ABC

Lincoln Younes, C*A*U*G*H*T, Stan

Matt Okine, Mother and Son, ABC

Rob Sitch, Utopia, ABC

Ryan Corr, In Limbo, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

Celia Pacquola, Utopia, ABC

Danielle Walker, Gold Diggers, ABC

Denise Scott, Mother and Son, ABC

Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video

Kitty Flanagan, Utopia, ABC

Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actor

Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Guy Pearce, The Clearing, Disney+

Jay Ryan, Scrublands, Stan

Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Stephen Curry, Bay of Fires, ABC

Travis Fimmel, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actress

Ariel Donoghue, Wolf Like Me, Stan

Kerry Fox, Bay of Fires, ABC

Leah Purcell, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

Mabel Li, Safe Home, SBS

Michelle Lim Davidson, The Newsreader, ABC

Sophie Wilde, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter

Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network

David Speers, Insiders, ABC

Liz Hayes, Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network

Michael Usher, 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network

Peter Overton, 9News, 9Network

Sarah Ferguson, 7.30, ABC

Best Drama Program

Love Me, BINGE

NCIS: Sydney, Paramount+

RFDS, Seven Network

The Newsreader, ABC

The Tourist, Stan

Total Control, ABC

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Erotic Stories, SBS

Safe Home, SBS

The Claremont Murders, Seven Network

The Clearing, Disney+

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

Best Entertainment Program

ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC

Australian Idol, Seven Network

Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network

Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC

The Voice Australia, Seven Network

Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, 9Network

Best Current Affairs Program

7.30, ABC

60 Minutes, 9Network

A Current Affair, 9Network

Australian Story, ABC

Foreign Correspondent, ABC

Four Corners, ABC

Best Scripted Comedy Program

Deadloch, Prime Video

In Limbo, ABC

Mother and Son, ABC

Population 11, Stan

Strife, BINGE

Utopia, ABC

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Gruen, ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Thank God You’re Here, Network 10

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, ABC

The Yearly With Charlie Pickering, ABC

Best Competition Reality Program

Alone Australia, SBS

Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, Network 10

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

MasterChef Australia, Network 10

The Block, 9Network

Best Structured Reality Program

Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network

Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL, and Network 10

Married at First Sight, 9Network

Muster Dogs, ABC

Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC

SAS Australia, Seven Network

Best Lifestyle Program

Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network

Gardening Australia, ABC

Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL

Restoration Australia, ABC

Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL

Travel Guides, 9Network

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story, ABC

Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network

Bishop of Broome, 7NEWS, Seven Network

Israel-Hamas War, 7NEWS, Seven Network

Old School – Louise Milligan, Four Corners, ABC

The Forever War – John Lyons, Four Corners, ABC

Best Factual or Documentary Program

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, Prime Video

John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network

Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Disney+

Nemesis, ABC

Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial, Stan

War On Waste, ABC

Best Sports Coverage

2023 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network

2023 NRL Grand Final, 9Network

2023 State of Origin, 9Network

Australian Open, 9Network

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, Seven Network

Fox League Las Vegas Week, FOXTEL, and Kayo Sports

Best Children’s Program