Robert Irwin Leads Nominees For TV WEEK’s Gold Logie

Nominees for the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards were announced at a media call at a private residence in Sydney. Categories include new Best categories, Most Popular Presenter, and Most Popular New Talent.
Recognised as the major events capital of the Asia Pacific and the home of the creative arts industry, Sydney will host the Logies for the second time in 37 years after its return to the city last year. On Sunday August 18 The Star Sydney, located in the city’s heart, will roll out the red carpet for Australian television’s most prestigious event, the TV WEEK Logie Awards.
This year’s awards will feature new categories alongside new best categories, with all the nominees reinforcing the exceptional talent on Australian screens, showcasing captivating storytelling and world-class production values across genres including drama, comedy, entertainment, structured reality, competition reality, lifestyle, news and public affairs, factual and documentary, and sport. The TV WEEK Logie Hall of Fame Award recipient will be announced during the awards telecast on the 18th of August.
At a media call in Sydney, the seven nominees for the distinguished TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television were revealed. The ultimate winner will be determined by public vote on Sunday 18 August. This year’s Gold Logie nominees are:
- Entertainer and broadcaster, Andy Lee
- Actress, Asher Keddie
- Presenter and comedian, Julia Morris
- Entertainer and presenter, Larry Emdur
- Presenter, Robert Irwin
- Entertainer and presenter, Sonia Kruger
- Presenter and broadcaster, Tony Armstrong
“As always, this is an exciting list of nominees for the TV WEEK Logie Awards with some of Australia’s best talent and shows up for awards. With the nominations announced, it’s now over to the public to have their say. The public can vote on more categories than ever before, so if you are passionate about TV and want to see your favourite stars and shows shine, then get voting!” said Amber Giles, TV WEEK editorial director.
Voting will open for all awards from 6 pm AEST 24 June and remain open until 7 pm AEST Saturday 17 August, except for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter and Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent, which will close at 7:30 pm AEST Sunday 18 August 2024. Voting for the coveted TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian television will close Sunday 18 June at 10:30 pm AEST. Those watching at home will have the chance to help write Australian television history books, live on the night, with their vote for who should take out the evening’s big award.
Fans can vote for their favourites from the shortlisted nominees at the TV WEEK Logie Awards website.
The TV WEEK Logie Awards is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards will be broadcast exclusively on Channel Seven and 7plus on Sunday 18 August with comedian Sam Pang as host.
The full list of nominees across all popular and best categories:
Most Popular Awards
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
- Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
- Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network
- Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Sonia Kruger, Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network
- Tony Armstrong, ABC News Breakfast, ABC
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
- Alyla Browne, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
- Ava Caryofyllis, Bay of Fires, ABC
- Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Imi Mbedla, Bay of Fires, ABC
- Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Tristan Gorey, Home and Away, Seven Network
Best Awards
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Drama
- Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE
- Rob Collins, Total Control, ABC
- Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network
- Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC
- Simon Baker, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Drama
- Aisha Dee, Safe Home, SBS
- Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC
- Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC
- Phoebe Tonkin, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC
- Sigourney Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy
- Ben Feldman, Population 11, Stan
- Bob Morley, In Limbo, ABC
- Lincoln Younes, C*A*U*G*H*T, Stan
- Matt Okine, Mother and Son, ABC
- Rob Sitch, Utopia, ABC
- Ryan Corr, In Limbo, ABC
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy
- Celia Pacquola, Utopia, ABC
- Danielle Walker, Gold Diggers, ABC
- Denise Scott, Mother and Son, ABC
- Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video
- Kitty Flanagan, Utopia, ABC
- Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actor
- Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Guy Pearce, The Clearing, Disney+
- Jay Ryan, Scrublands, Stan
- Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Stephen Curry, Bay of Fires, ABC
- Travis Fimmel, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actress
- Ariel Donoghue, Wolf Like Me, Stan
- Kerry Fox, Bay of Fires, ABC
- Leah Purcell, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
- Mabel Li, Safe Home, SBS
- Michelle Lim Davidson, The Newsreader, ABC
- Sophie Wilde, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter
- Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network
- David Speers, Insiders, ABC
- Liz Hayes, Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network
- Michael Usher, 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network
- Peter Overton, 9News, 9Network
- Sarah Ferguson, 7.30, ABC
Best Drama Program
- Love Me, BINGE
- NCIS: Sydney, Paramount+
- RFDS, Seven Network
- The Newsreader, ABC
- The Tourist, Stan
- Total Control, ABC
Best Miniseries or Telemovie
- Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Erotic Stories, SBS
- Safe Home, SBS
- The Claremont Murders, Seven Network
- The Clearing, Disney+
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
Best Entertainment Program
- ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC
- Australian Idol, Seven Network
- Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network
- Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC
- The Voice Australia, Seven Network
- Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, 9Network
Best Current Affairs Program
- 7.30, ABC
- 60 Minutes, 9Network
- A Current Affair, 9Network
- Australian Story, ABC
- Foreign Correspondent, ABC
- Four Corners, ABC
Best Scripted Comedy Program
- Deadloch, Prime Video
- In Limbo, ABC
- Mother and Son, ABC
- Population 11, Stan
- Strife, BINGE
- Utopia, ABC
Best Comedy Entertainment Program
- Gruen, ABC
- Hard Quiz, ABC
- Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
- Thank God You’re Here, Network 10
- The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, ABC
- The Yearly With Charlie Pickering, ABC
Best Competition Reality Program
- Alone Australia, SBS
- Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, Network 10
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
- MasterChef Australia, Network 10
- The Block, 9Network
Best Structured Reality Program
- Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
- Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL, and Network 10
- Married at First Sight, 9Network
- Muster Dogs, ABC
- Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC
- SAS Australia, Seven Network
Best Lifestyle Program
- Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
- Gardening Australia, ABC
- Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL
- Restoration Australia, ABC
- Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL
- Travel Guides, 9Network
Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
- A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story, ABC
- Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network
- Bishop of Broome, 7NEWS, Seven Network
- Israel-Hamas War, 7NEWS, Seven Network
- Old School – Louise Milligan, Four Corners, ABC
- The Forever War – John Lyons, Four Corners, ABC
Best Factual or Documentary Program
- Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, Prime Video
- John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Disney+
- Nemesis, ABC
- Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial, Stan
- War On Waste, ABC
Best Sports Coverage
- 2023 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network
- 2023 NRL Grand Final, 9Network
- 2023 State of Origin, 9Network
- Australian Open, 9Network
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, Seven Network
- Fox League Las Vegas Week, FOXTEL, and Kayo Sports
Best Children’s Program
- Beep and Mort, ABC
- Bluey, ABC
- Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, NITV and Netflix
- Gardening Australia Junior, ABC
- Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC
- Play School, ABC