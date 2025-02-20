CampaignsNewsletter

‘No Bullshit’ Aussie BBQ Sauce Gets Back To Its Roots Via Connecting Plots

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
2 Min Read

BBQ sauce brand ETA has embraced nostalgia and its no bullshit status in Aussie culture with a new brand platform to grow the brand’s market share for parent company Goodman Fielder.

At a time when the cultural wheel is once again resetting and nostalgia for simpler times is back in fashion, BBQ sauce brand ETA is capitalising on this trend. With strong nostalgic associations with childhood barbecues, ETA is an Aussie staple, perfect for whatever’s cooking – be it the perfect sausage sambo, or steak and store-bought pasta salad or a burger with the lot.

The new brand platform, ‘No-Nonsense BBQ Sauce’ positions ETA as the iconic, old-school bottle of Aussie simplicity – an unapologetic statement against the overly complicated food culture and a beacon of light for a return to simpler things.

“For the past 10 plus years, hipster artisans and their whiskey infused, boujee craft condiments have dominated the food scene,” says Connecting Plots creative partner Matt Geersen said. “But Australia was built on a foundation of three meat and veg and it was time to get back to basics.”

“This is the first small step in giving this iconic brand the focus it deserves,” says Goodman Fielder CMO Christine Fung. “There’s a huge loyalty in Aussie culture for the brand and product and we feel we owe it to them to be true to who we are.”

The campaign launched into retail, OOH channels and Reddit (the internet’s spiritual home of BBQ sauce enthusiasts) to galvanise the community that have been long awaiting the return of the cult Aussie favourite.

Related posts:

  1. Chux Partners With Spotify For Feel-Good Cleaning Vibes Via Connecting Plots
  2. Road Safety Advisory Council Launches ‘Know The Bro Code’ Campaign to Curb Drink-Driving In Tassie Via Cummins&Partners
  3. Mazda Says ‘Give It Heaps’ In New BT-50 Campaign Via CHEP
  4. VisitBritain Confident New Tourism Campaign Can Lift Visitor Numbers By 25% In Five Years
TAGGED: ,
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

ANZ’s Sweta Mehra Joins NAB
Culture Bites: The Magic Is In The Moment, Not The Channel
TV Ratings (19/02/2025): Nine’s Big Miracles Pulls Large Audience On The Back Of MAFS
A Sign Of The Times? Entries Flat Line For The Women Leading Tech Awards Advocacy Category
Register Lost your password?