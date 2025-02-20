‘No Bullshit’ Aussie BBQ Sauce Gets Back To Its Roots Via Connecting Plots

BBQ sauce brand ETA has embraced nostalgia and its no bullshit status in Aussie culture with a new brand platform to grow the brand’s market share for parent company Goodman Fielder.

At a time when the cultural wheel is once again resetting and nostalgia for simpler times is back in fashion, BBQ sauce brand ETA is capitalising on this trend. With strong nostalgic associations with childhood barbecues, ETA is an Aussie staple, perfect for whatever’s cooking – be it the perfect sausage sambo, or steak and store-bought pasta salad or a burger with the lot.

The new brand platform, ‘No-Nonsense BBQ Sauce’ positions ETA as the iconic, old-school bottle of Aussie simplicity – an unapologetic statement against the overly complicated food culture and a beacon of light for a return to simpler things.

“For the past 10 plus years, hipster artisans and their whiskey infused, boujee craft condiments have dominated the food scene,” says Connecting Plots creative partner Matt Geersen said. “But Australia was built on a foundation of three meat and veg and it was time to get back to basics.”

“This is the first small step in giving this iconic brand the focus it deserves,” says Goodman Fielder CMO Christine Fung. “There’s a huge loyalty in Aussie culture for the brand and product and we feel we owe it to them to be true to who we are.”

The campaign launched into retail, OOH channels and Reddit (the internet’s spiritual home of BBQ sauce enthusiasts) to galvanise the community that have been long awaiting the return of the cult Aussie favourite.