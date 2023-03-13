No Alcohol Brewer Heaps Normal Froths To B Corp Certification

Heaps Normal has become the first dedicated non-alc beer company in Australia to achieve B Corp certification, achieving a score of 95.1.

It is just the fifth Australian-owned brewery to achieve certification by B Corp, alongside Capital Brewing, Stone & Wood, Brick Lane, and 4 Pines.

B Corp certified businesses meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

Heaps Normal’s co-founder and CEO Andy Miller says the certification reflects the company’s commitment to initiatives that give back to people and the planet.

“B Corp is a gold standard for business done better, so we’re really proud to not only have achieved certification, but to have become the first dedicated non-alcoholic brewery in Australia to do so. We’re always looking for ways we can improve how we do business, but to have this recognition reflects the team’s hard work in putting people and the planet at the core of what we do,” says Miller.

“The B Corp mission to transform business into a force for good resonates strongly with our own .We have a standing commitment to provide a significant portion of our resources to effective charitable giving. Our aim is to make real positive impact in our community.”

Heaps Normal’s overarching Purpose Program has been modelled off B Corp’s “Design to Give” Impact Business Model. Through this program, Heaps Normal donates 2% of its annual revenue towards causes that align with its social and environmental mission, split equally as 1% For The Planet and 1% For The People contributions – the former facilitated through its 1% For The Planet certification.



In previous years, Heaps Normal’s partners have included OzHarvest, Support Act and the The Seabin Project. Currently, Heaps Norma’’s main environmental partner is Rainforest 4 – a NFP dedicated to conservation for wildlife, climate, people, and the planet.

In 2022, Heaps Normal led a campaign called This Is Not Normal in the run up to the federal election to draw attention to the need for stronger political leadership to address climate change. The business also offers Volunteer Time Off and Matched Giving to all employees.

In 2023, Heaps Normal will double down on their support of the Australian music industry, launching a platform to support artists, arts and music workers and venues in improving their mental health and breaking down the culture of heavy boozing. Heaps Normal is also a major partner of Sydney Rangers FC – Australia’s first and only gay and inclusive men’s football club.

Today, there are about 6,400 certified B Corps around the world across 158 industries from fashion brands to fintechs. More than 500 of these B Corps are based in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. The B Corp movement has become more prominent as environmental, social and governance issues have risen to the top of boardroom agendas in recent years.



According to PwC, in order for Australian businesses to thrive in the economy of the future, they must authentically incorporate ESG considerations into their organisational DNA to meet growing stakeholder expectations, stay competitive, manage key risks and contribute to a prosperous and sustainable world.