No Alcohol Brewer Heaps Normal Froths To B Corp Certification

No Alcohol Brewer Heaps Normal Froths To B Corp Certification
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Heaps Normal has become the first dedicated non-alc beer company in Australia to achieve B Corp certification, achieving a score of 95.1.

It is just the fifth Australian-owned brewery to achieve certification by B Corp, alongside Capital Brewing, Stone & Wood, Brick Lane, and 4 Pines.

B Corp certified businesses meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

Heaps Normal’s co-founder and CEO Andy Miller says the certification reflects the company’s commitment to initiatives that give back to people and the planet.

“B Corp is a gold standard for business done better, so we’re really proud to not only have achieved certification, but to have become the first dedicated non-alcoholic brewery in Australia to do so. We’re always looking for ways we can improve how we do business, but to have this recognition reflects the team’s hard work in putting people and the planet at the core of what we do,” says Miller.

“The B Corp mission to transform business into a force for good resonates strongly with our own .We have a standing commitment to provide a significant portion of our resources to effective charitable giving. Our aim is to make real positive impact in our community.”

Heaps Normal’s overarching Purpose Program has been modelled off B Corp’s “Design to Give” Impact Business Model. Through this program, Heaps Normal donates 2% of its annual revenue towards causes that align with its social and environmental mission, split equally as 1% For The Planet and 1% For The People contributions – the former facilitated through its 1% For The Planet certification. In previous years, Heaps Normal’s partners have included OzHarvest, Support Act and the The Seabin Project. Currently, Heaps Norma’’s main environmental partner is Rainforest 4 – a NFP dedicated to conservation for wildlife, climate, people, and the planet.

In 2022, Heaps Normal led a campaign called This Is Not Normal in the run up to the federal election to draw attention to the need for stronger political leadership to address climate change. The business also offers Volunteer Time Off and Matched Giving to all employees.

In 2023, Heaps Normal will double down on their support of the Australian music industry, launching a platform to support artists, arts and music workers and venues in improving their mental health and breaking down the culture of heavy boozing. Heaps Normal is also a major partner of Sydney Rangers FC – Australia’s first and only gay and inclusive men’s football club.

Today, there are about 6,400 certified B Corps around the world across 158 industries from fashion brands to fintechs. More than 500 of these B Corps are based in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. The B Corp movement has become more prominent as environmental, social and governance issues have risen to the top of boardroom agendas in recent years. According to PwC, in order for Australian businesses to thrive in the economy of the future, they must authentically incorporate ESG considerations into their organisational DNA to meet growing stakeholder expectations, stay competitive, manage key risks and contribute to a prosperous and sustainable world.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Heaps Normal

Latest News

Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning
  • Media

Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning

Zenith Australia has announced the promotion of Sarah Heitkamp (lead image) and Simon Schoen to the newly-created shared role of national head of strategy and planning. Effective immediately, Heitkamp and Schoen move from their roles as head of strategy and planning Sydney, and head of strategy and planning Melbourne respectively. Simon Schoen In their new […]

Tracksuit Appoints Sling & Stone To Shape Future Of Brand Tracking
  • Technology

Tracksuit Appoints Sling & Stone To Shape Future Of Brand Tracking

Tracksuit, a New Zealand-born startup on a mission to shape the future of brand tracking, has appointed challenger communications agency Sling & Stone as its agency of record across Australia and New Zealand following a competitive pitch process.

Close up of unrecognizable business people pointing to statistics graph on desk analyzing marketing data in modern office, copy space
  • Marketing
  • Media

OMG Tops Annual RECMA Report

The RECMA Report numbers are in and judging by Omnicom's bragging here they've done especially well.

Windsorborn Wins ANCAP SAFETY’s Social & Creative
  • Advertising

Windsorborn Wins ANCAP SAFETY’s Social & Creative

Independent vehicle safety testing and consumer advocate, ANCAP SAFETY, has engaged Windsorborn as its social media strategy and creative performance agency. The engagement serves to further elevate ANCAP SAFETY’s already strong level of brand recognition across the Australian and New Zealand markets by targeting niche consumer cohorts and encouraging their consideration, active use, and peer social sharing of […]

Pollinate & The Influence Group Name Shannon Kenna As Canberra MD
  • Media

Pollinate & The Influence Group Name Shannon Kenna As Canberra MD

The Influence Group and its strategic consulting and insights business Pollinate today announced the appointment of Shannon Kenna (lead image) as managing director of both companies’ Canberra offices, effective 4 April. Kenna brings with her a diverse skillset spanning marketing, media relations, research and corporate communications. She will join The Influence Group and Pollinate executive […]

TrafficGuard Scoops Tabcorp Digital Ad Measurement & Verification Work
  • Advertising

TrafficGuard Scoops Tabcorp Digital Ad Measurement & Verification Work

Tabcorp has partnered with TrafficGuard for its digital ad measurement and verification (lead image: TrafficGuard co-founder and CEO Mathew Ratty). Existing customer Superbet has also expanded its partnership with TrafficGuard to include a range of other channels. “TrafficGuard is undeniably adding exceptional value to companies seeking to expand their customer base through digital advertising. We […]

Riviana Foods Appoints By All Means For Brands Always And Toscano
  • Media

Riviana Foods Appoints By All Means For Brands Always And Toscano

Riviana Foods has appointed independent creative agency, By All Means, as its Australian communications partner for the Always Fresh and Toscana Brands. Riviana Foods is a proud Australian company, owned by the SunRice Group, and one of Australia’s leading food importers. A diverse business, Riviana Foods imports, distributes, manufactures and markets a number of highly […]

Faceless view of businesspeople clapping on business meeting while sitting at table
  • Media

Global X ETFs Appoints Madden As Australian PR Agency

Specialist financial and corporate communications agency Madden & Assoc. (Madden) announced it had been appointed as the Australian PR firm to ETF provider Global X ETFs (Global X) in Australia following a competitive pitch process.

Supercars Heats Up With Panasonic Announced As Air Conditioning Partner
  • Advertising

Supercars Heats Up With Panasonic Announced As Air Conditioning Partner

Supercars has announced Panasonic as its official air conditioning partner, starting at this weekend’s Thrifty Newcastle 500. Along with joining the championship as its official air conditioning partner, the starting order of each Repco Supercars Championship race will be presented on the Panasonic starting grid on live television broadcasts. “Panasonic globally has a history of […]